INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT 25th Anniversary Announces Three Montana Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



International Guitar Night will celebrate its 25th year of North American touring that includes three stops in Montana.

The 25th annual International Guitar Night (IGN) Tour brings together a stellar ensemble of globally renowned guitarists.

Curated by IGN founder Brian Gore and the Herschel Freeman Agency, this year's lineup features Sinti Gypsy Jazz guitarist Lulo Reinhardt; Niwel Tsumbu, a Congolese guitarist and composer known for blending African rhythms with jazz, classical, and contemporary styles; the United Kingdom's “young 21st-century virtuoso,” Alexandra Whittingham, with a repertoire including contemporary and classic works; and Sönke Meinen, a European fingerstyle guitarist who combines jaw-dropping virtuosity with incredible sensitivity.

Montana Tour Dates:

February 2025

11 Wachholz College Center, Kalispell, MT

17 The Ellen Theater, Bozeman MT

18 Alberta Bair Theater, Billings, MT

Featured Artists:

Lulo Reinhardt, hailing from the renowned Reinhardt family, is a guitar virtuoso celebrated for his Latin Swing style deeply rooted in Sinti tradition. From his early years playing in bands with his father, brothers, and cousins and his own Latin Swing Project, Lulo's journey is an exploration of his Sinti identity and encounters with other cultures. With numerous albums, global collaborations, and documentaries of Sinti and Roma migration, Lulo continues to innovate.

Alexandra Whittingham', recognised by The Guardian as “a young 21st-century virtuoso,” combines phenomenal technique with a creative spirit that challenges convention. Her debut album, "My European Journey," topped charts by spotlighting lesser-known composers of the nineteenth century with her musical passion and virtuosity. With a massive online following and performances worldwide, Alexandra's star continues to rise with her debut in IGN.

Niwel Tsumbu, a Congolese-born guitarist and singer based in Ireland, writes sophisticated compositions that blend Latin and African rhythms with jazz and classical influences. He is known for his original style and his Grammy-winning collaborations with global icons like Rhiannon Giddens and the Silk Road Ensemble. His fluidity across genres solidifies his place as a musical trailblazer, promising unforgettable performances in this upcoming U.S. tour with IGN.

Sönke Meinen has earned respect in the fingerstyle guitar world for solo guitar works that turn folk, classical, pop, and jazz influences into a diverse musical journey. From fiery guitar displays to soul-stirring ballads, Sönke's songs awaken the imagination to the infinite possibilities offered by acoustic guitar. Renowned for his versatility and world-class skill, Sönke promises an exceptional concert experience that delights audiences of all backgrounds.

About International Guitar Night:

Since its conception in Northern California in the late 90's, International Guitar Night has been at the forefront of showcasing the world's most exceptional guitarists. Founded by Brian Gore, IGN has become a celebrated platform for both established virtuosos and rising stars, consistently providing audiences with an unparalleled musical experience.

Comments