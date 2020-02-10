Hiplet Ballerinas Come to Lincoln Center February 25

As part of its first North American tour, Alberta Bair Theater is proud to welcome Chicago-based Hiplet Ballerinas on February 25, 7:30 p.m., at Lincoln Center. General Admission seating is still available.

Founded by a former member of Dance Theater of Harlem, Hiplet (pronounced Hip-Lay) Ballerinas is the only company in the world to perform in the signature trademark style, a fusion of classical pointe technique with African, Latin, Hip-Hop and urban dance styles rooted in communities of color. Promoting inclusivity in both their cast and audience, Hiplet features true-toned tights, modern music, and dancers of all shapes, sizes and colors in Instagram-ready style.

Since going viral in 2016 thanks to appearances on Good Morning America and Buzzfeed, the company has amassed over a billion views on YouTube, starred in a feature documentary, made a cameo in Shawn Mendes' "Youth" music video, and performed across the world. The Hiplet Ballerinas are also often found in high-fashion campaigns from the runways of Paris Fashion Week to ads for Desigual and Swarovski Crystal. Their premiere tour will support the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center and the scholarships the studio provides.

As part of ABT's Hip Hop Project, dancers will be leading three private workshops on stage on Monday with students who successfully participated in Project Hip Hop at their school. Additionally, there are two student matinees on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. A second performance had to be added due to high demand from our area schools who bus in students. All are invited to attend the 12:30 truncated performance at Lincoln Center. Tickets are $6 at the door.

Hiplet Ballerinas is sponsored locally by Langlas & Associates, CHS Laurel Operations, KULR 8, 97.1KISS, with support by WESTAF and National Endowment for the Arts. Tickets, $37 and $20 for students with valid I.D., may be purchased at the ABT Ticket Office, now located in the ABT executive offices located at 2722 Third Avenue North in Downtown Billings, by phone at 406-256-6052 and online at AlbertaBairTheater.org. Processing fees are applied to phone and website sales.





