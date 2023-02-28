Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harlem Quartet Comes to the ABT stage Next Month

The performance is on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 28, 2023  
Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Harlem Quartet to the stage on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Since its public debut in 2006 at Carnegie Hall, the ensemble has thrilled audiences and students in 47 states as well as in the U.K., France, Belgium, Brazil, Panama, Canada, Venezuela, Japan, Ethiopia, and South Africa. Harlem Quartet's unique programming combines standard string quartet literature with jazz, Latin, and contemporary works.

As part of the Founding Directors Outstanding Performances Series this performance is supported in part by NonStop Local and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $37, $27, $17 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.





