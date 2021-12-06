HISTORY HARVEST PARTY Comes to MCT Center for the Performing Arts Next Week

MCT continues to celebrate its 50th Anniversary by inviting the community to join their "History Harvest Party" on Monday, December 13th! What exactly is a Harvest Party, you ask? It's the process of creating an archive of MCT's exciting history, which includes both the Missoula Community Theatre and Missoula Children's Theatre programs.

Countless people have, no doubt, current and long-forgotten photos, show programs, recordings, rehearsal photos, show t-shirts, and other memorabilia that will add to the large amount of material that MCT has amassed over the last 50 years. It is YOU...the community of amazing volunteers, previous employees, donors and patrons who surely have these 'gems' in drawers, on walls, in frames, shoe boxes and other nooks and crannies at home.

Photos of your first MCT performance, show T-shirts from the 1980s, newspaper clippings your grandchildren sent from Nebraska in "their" first MCT show, pictures from MCT Performing Arts Camps (PAC), old show posters to donate...the sky is truly the limit on this project and you can be a part of MCT's history by sharing your own. The event will likely be a reunion for some people, as well.

MCT is pleased to acknowledge that the University of Montana, Anya Jabour, Regents Professor of History and the Department of History provided initial guidance and support of this important effort. Additional support comes from UM student Aurrora Watkins, serving as an intern on the project, while working towards a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts) in Theatre with a minor in History and a Public History Certificate. Aurrora is also a design and technology student focusing on costumes and lighting.