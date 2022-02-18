Free Event BECOMING HELEN KELLER Announced at The Ellen Theatre

The documentary Becoming Helen Keller screens at The Ellen Theatre March 25 at 7:30 PM. Through photos, archival film clips and interviews, the film examines little-known details of Helen Keller's personal life including her public persona and advocacy, including her support for women's suffrage, the NAACP, worker's rights, and access to health care and assistive technology.



Becoming Helen Keller brings the complex life and legacy of the human rights pioneer to life, with full American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation by actor/dancer Alexandria Wailes and writer/rapper Warren "WAWA" Snipe.

Narrated by author, psychotherapist and disability rights advocate Rebecca Alexander, the film also features on-camera performances from Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Cherry Jones reading Keller's writings. The film provides audio description by National Captioning Institute and closed captioning by VITAC.

Becoming Helen Keller is a FREE EVENT open to the public - no ticket purchase necessary. To learn more, visit theellentheatre.org.