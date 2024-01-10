Famed Santa Fe Gallery Owner Gerald Peters Joins Ucross Board Of Trustees

Ucross announced today the addition of two new trustees to its board: property developer Armand Brachman of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and gallery owner Gerald Peters of Jackson, Wyoming, and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“We are honored to welcome Armand Brachman and Gerald Peters to the Board of Trustees,” said Ucross Chair Jim Nelson. “Both have demonstrated leadership in their respective fields and bring decades of business acumen to Ucross, along with a dedication to our mission, which will be vital to our continued success.”

Brachman discovered Ucross through his wife, Mary Brachman, whose father, Victor Stein, was a founding board member in 1981. Brachman is a respected developer and supporter of housing programs who served as co-managing partner of Dominium, an affording housing development and management company, until 2018. Since he joined the team in 1979, Dominium grew into a major housing development company. Through this work, Brachman also established extensive experience working with federal, state and local housing programs. Today, as a board member and partner, Brachman remains actively engaged in the major strategic initiatives and investment decisions for Dominium.

Brachman is also a founding member of Drake Bank in St. Paul, Minnesota, and continues to serve on the board of directors. For 20 years, he oversaw the credit decisions at the bank and has helped grow the bank to a financially successful institution. He has also been involved in several other entrepreneurial businesses, helping to mentor younger partners.

Peters has acclaimed art galleries in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and New York, New York. He opened the first location in Santa Fe during the early 1970s, presenting a diverse range of stylistic and aesthetic movements as well as historic periods. In 1976, Peters began working with Georgia O'Keeffe, representing the artist until her death in 1986. Peters expanded the gallery's presence to New York in the 1990s, continuing to build the breadth and range of the gallery's program, bringing forward a comprehensive sculpture department to show in tandem with two-dimensional works.

For years, Peters has been partnered with the Jackson Hole Art Auction, one of the premier art events in the country to feature wildlife, sporting, figurative, landscape and Western art.

“We look forward to working with Armand and Gerald as Ucross moves into the next chapter as a celebrated national artist residency program and regional arts institution,” said Ucross President William Belcher. “Armand's expertise will be critical as we envision a facilities plan for our campus, and Gerald's background will be essential as we continue to develop the renovated Ucross Art Gallery and our new dance studio.”

In addition to Brachman and Peters, the Ucross board comprises Jim Nelson, chair, of Big Horn, Wyoming; Susan Miller, vice president, of Sheridan, Wyoming; Charlie Hart, secretary, of Big Horn, Wyoming; Tracy Boyle of Sheridan, Wyoming; Kim Cannon of Big Horn, Wyoming; Chad Deaton of Jackson, Wyoming, and Houston, Texas; Steve Farris of Ucross, Wyoming, and Houston, Texas; Jesse Marion of Houston, Texas; Anne Pendergast of Big Horn, Wyoming; Roger Plank of Ucross, Wyoming, and Houston, Texas; Kate Schutt of New York, New York; and Scott Manning Stevens of Syracuse, New York.

Since the residency program began in 1983, Ucross has supported nearly 2,700 artists, including such distinguished fellows as Annie Proulx, Terry Tempest Williams, Elizabeth Gilbert, Ann Patchett, Ricky Ian Gordon, Bill Morrison, Theaster Gates, Anthony Hernandez, and Tayari Jones. National Book Award winners Susan Choi, Sigrid Nunez, and Sarah M. Broom have been residents, as have Academy Award and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Emmy Award winner Billy Porter, Pulitzer Prize winners Michael R. Jackson and Colson Whitehead, and three-term United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

Ucross participates in more than a dozen creative partnerships with national organizations that enhance its ability to support outstanding individual artists with residencies. National partners include The Sundance Institute, the PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Fiction, the Ford Family Foundation, the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, The Alley Theatre, UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance, Yale University, the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, Houston Ballet, the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice and the Latinx Playwrights Circle.