Damn Tall Buildings and The Two Tracks Come to the WYO in February

Damn Tall Buildings and The Two Tracks will deliver an electrifying night of high-energy bluegrass, folk and Americana at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8.

Brooklyn’s Damn Tall Buildings bring their signature mix of soulful melodies, intricate instrumentals and infectious energy, blending bluegrass with old-time, blues and jazz influences. Their harmonies are tight, their solos are mesmerizing and their performances are nothing short of magnetic.

Joining them, Sheridan’s own The Two Tracks deliver heartfelt, roots-driven Americana that speaks to the open road and wild landscapes. With rich harmonies, masterful musicianship and a sound that’s both timeless and fresh, they’ve captivated audiences across the country.

With the Winter Rodeo in full swing, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with two powerhouse bands bringing the heat to the WYO stage.

