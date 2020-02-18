DIANE to Screen at The Ellen Theatre

The Ellen presents a screening of DIANE, Friday, March 6 at 7:30 PM. Rolling Stone Magazine calls the film "a shattering portrait of resilience". Diane, played by Mary Kay Place, fills her days helping others and desperately attempting to bond with her drug-addicted son. As these pieces of her existence begin to fade, she finds herself confronting memories she'd sooner forget than face.

Tickets to Diane are $9.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling the Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.





