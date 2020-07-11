Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Announces Rescheduled Dates For Three Upcoming Concerts

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra has announced rescheduled dates for three concerts from the 2019-20 season that were postponed due to the health crisis.

The orchestra has received approval to hold the Mahler & Beethoven performance on Saturday, August 8, at the Cheyenne Civic Center. In order to accommodate a socially distanced audience, there will now be two performances, a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 7:30 p.m.

Beethoven in the Barn will be held Thursday, August 6, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch. This event has been moved to the WHR Events Center to accommodate social distancing. Patrons will be asked to bring their own chair. A boxed sandwich pack will be provided. Ticketed patrons are asked to contact the CSO office to RSVP and provide their sandwich choice.

Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert has been further postponed to June 12, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. All original tickets will be honored. Patrons should contact the CSO office with any questions.

Learn more or purchase tickets at https://cheyennesymphony.org/.

