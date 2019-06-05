Casper Comic Con Reveals Identity Of Celebrity Guest

Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center and the Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con are happy to announce that the Walking Dead's Kerry Cahill is set to appear at the Casper Comic Con. Cahill will attend both days of the Casper Comic Con to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

The inaugural Casper Comic Con will be at the Casper Events Center on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30 where comics, cosplay, art, and toys can all be found in one place! Vendors will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell, and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. On the Magic City Stoves Stage, there will be a costume contest, known as 'cosplay' sponsored by Little Shop of Burgers. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in the Adult and Child categories. Child contest is for ages 14 and under.

Daily Casper Comic Con Schedule:

10:00 am - Doors Open

Open Gaming on the Second Floor All Day

Comic Book, Toy, & Pop Culture Memorabilia Booths Open All Day

1:00 pm - Celebrity Appearance by Kerry Cahill Begins

3:00 pm - Cosplay Contest Begins (adult contest is Saturday; child contest is Sunday)

5:00 pm - Show Ends

Born in Helena, Montana, Kerry Cahill grew up an army brat in small rural towns of Montana, Oregon and Texas. Cahill studied Drama at Loyola University New Orleans; the British American Drama Academy Oxford; and Queen's University Belfast, later moving to Chicago to study with Second City, and Rick Snyder. She started her career in New Orleans and continues to reside there. Kerry can be seen on The Walking Dead as Dianne. She has also recently been named the national spokesperson for AmVets. She resides in New Orleans.

Advanced Tickets are $13 for Saturday and $11 for Sunday. Day of Show prices are $15 for Saturday and $13 for Sunday. Kids ages 8 and under are free with a paid adult. Get a 2-Day pass for $18 in advance or $23 on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800-442-2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, or at any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.

Limited vendor space is still available. Contact Clint at 913-961-4347 or email caspercon@yahoo.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please call Dan at 307-235-7583. Like the Casper Comic Con page & event on Facebook for info about the event!





