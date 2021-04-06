Casper College Presents BRIGHT STAR

Casper College will present Bright Star later this month.

Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway's Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s.

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

Rating: Suitable for 8 and up

Performances run April 22-May 1, 2021.

Tickets are $10 for Children, and $12 for adults. Buy tickets online at https://casper.universitytickets.com/