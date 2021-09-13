Bozeman Symphony Announces 2021/2022 Season

The Bozeman Symphony's 2021/22 concert season is unlike any before, with an incredibly diverse range of programs featuring two world premieres and timeless classical favorites.

Music Director Norman Huynh has announced the expansion of the Symphony's concert offerings with three packages, including the Classical Series (6 concerts), a new series titled Bozeman Symphony Presents (2 concerts), and an All-Access Package (all 8 concerts). Through this expanded season, the Symphony strives to present a wide range of programming that is accessible to music lovers of all genres in the Bozeman community and beyond.

"The music featured this season are works that I have carried close to my heart since the beginning of my career. Some of these works carried me through much of last year. Through this music, I found solace and joy, and I can't wait to share that with our community," said Huynh.

Never before in the Symphony's 54-year history has the organization provided this amount of programming for the community. Each concert will feature incredibly talented guest artists, more than any previous season, many of whom are making their Montana debut, including Karen Gomyo, violin, Demondrae Thurman, euphonium, Sidney Outlaw, baritone, and many more.

"Each concert will be an interesting experience through the soundscapes of different composers. There is a unique pairing of standard repertoire complemented by music from our time that will keep our audience at the edge of their seat," said Huynh.

The Bozeman Symphony's Classical Series (6 concerts) features a range of iconic historic composers to new music by living composers:

Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique, a vivid story of a tumultuous love affair;

Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1, with internationally renowned violinist Karen Gomyo;

Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, one of the most triumphant masterworks in the history of music;

World Premiere piece inspired by the unique spirit and energy of Bozeman written for the Symphony by Composer-in-Residence Scott Lee;

Contemporary works by Gabriela Lena Frank, Augusta Read Thomas, and Anthony Barfield.

In addition to the Classical Series, Music Director Huynh will conduct two concerts as part of the new Bozeman Symphony Presents Series, including:

Holiday Spectacular, ring in the season with the perfect holiday concert featuring the Bozeman Symphonic Choir and Montana-based vocal superstar Jeni Fleming;

John Williams: 90th Birthday Bonanza, an entire concert celebrating works by one of the world's most beloved composers, John Williams.

The Bozeman Symphony's 2021/22 concert season subscription packages for the Classical Series (6 concerts), Bozeman Symphony Presents Series (2 concerts), and All-Access package (8 concerts), are now available to purchase. Please find more information and the order form on the Bozeman Symphony website bozemansymphony.org or by contacting the Symphony office at 406-585-9774. Individual concert tickets will be available to purchase starting September 1st, 2021.

Norman Huynh, Music Director - American conductor Norman Huynh continues to establish his reputation as one of classical music's most adventurous ambassadors. Hailed for the exuberance with which he leads orchestras across Europe, Asia, and North America, Huynh has received equal renowned for his ability to attract new audiences to the orchestra. The 2020 season inaugurated his tenure as Music Director of the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra, joining an existing appointment as Associate Conductor for the Oregon Symphony.

Huynh has attained international prominence in the first years of his career, most recently through an invitation to the Bruno Walter Young Conductor Preview, a selective showcase hosted by the League of American Orchestras and competing in the 2021 Malko Competition for young conductors in Copenhagen, Denmark in June 2021.