Billings Symphony Orchestra Announces Online HOLIDAY POPS Series

The concert takes place on December 19, 2020.

Join the BSOC for the must-see holiday concert of the season: Holiday Pops! What better way is there to lift your spirits and get into the holiday mood than with your BSOC and guest artist Amy Schendel performing all your favorite carols and holiday favorites?

Amy Schendel will perform vocals in a concert featuring members of the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective.

In addition to the Symphony's live concerts at Lockwood Performing Arts Center, the BSOC will offer a live stream option on Saturday night so that all who wish to can attend.

Please note that masks are required at all times when in the venues.

Learn more at https://billingssymphony.org/shows/classic-series/holiday-pops/.

