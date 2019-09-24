BYU Ballroom Dance Company to COME ALIVE at Casper Events Center on October 22nd

Brigham Young University's Ballroom Dance Company (BDC) is one of the most distinctive and unique university dance companies in the world. Based in Provo, Utah, this company consists of 32 dancers, all of whom are full-time students at BYU. Their current show,Come Alive, delights spectators with compelling and creative choreography that seamlessly segues from romantic waltzes to rhythmical sambas and other unexpect­ed surprises.

Colorful costumes and innovative, theatrical design give traditional ballroom dances a refreshing and relevant flare that engages the audiences of today. A hallmark of their show includes the performance of their award-winning and internationally acclaimed Ballroom and Latin competition medleys. The team will present their showcase Come Alive at the Casper Events Center on Tuesday, October 22nd at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $15, $18 and $23 each and are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

The ballroom dance program at BYU is the largest of its kind in the world. With over 60 different courses taught each semester, nearly 4000 students take some type of ballroom dance class each year. It is also the home to the largest Amateur Dancesport competition in the United States. The President of the National Dance Coun­cil of America, Brian McDonald, calls BYU's Ballroom Dance Company "one of the Ballroom world's greatest treasures".

The Ballroom Dance Company resides in the Department of Dance of the College of Fine Arts and Commu­nications at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. BYU is one of the nation's largest private universities with an enrollment of more than 30,000 full-time students from throughout the United States and 100 foreign countries.





