Asleep at the Wheel Celebrates 50 Years at the WYO

The WYO will present Asleep at the Wheel Friday August 20 at 7:30pm celebrating 50 years of Ray Benson, Western Swing and Honky Tonk Country!

The number of individual artists and bands who have sustained a thriving career for a half century is infinitesimally small. Against all odds, Asleep at the Wheel is one of these.

Since inception in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has received 10 GRAMMY Awards, was cited by the Country Music Association as 1976 Touring Band of the Year and were given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Americana Music Association in 2009. They have released 31 albums and charted more than 20 singles on the country charts.

Most recently, Asleep at the Wheel has been invigorated by a fresh new lineup and the release of "New Routes", their latest album, a bracing blend of original songs and vibrant cover material with some unanticipated new musical tangents. As Billboard puts it: "Everything this act has ever released is simply spectacular.

Asleep At the Wheel have demonstrated convincingly, that they are more relevant, enjoyable and musically nimble than at any time in its 50-year history. The 6'7" Ray Benson has been the one constant in Asleep at the Wheel since 1970. He notes, "I've been told that I'm relentless, so I guess I am.... I'm just doing what I believe I'm meant to do - I'm singing and playing and writing better than I ever have. My role and concept of leading a band has never changed, it's gathering the best musicians I can find to kick some ass every night onstage. I've made it this far and don't feel like I or the band will be slowing down anytime soon."

Asleep at the Wheel is performing as part of Sheridan's Celebrate the Arts Festival and is sponsored by Kim & Mary Kay Love with additional support from the Holiday Inn Sheridan Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now and available at the WYO Theater box office or online at wyotheater.com. Get yours today!