Alpine Theatre Project Welcomes A New And Expanded Board Of Directors

These appointments increase the Board of Directors to 14 and bring a wealth of diverse experiences and skills.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Alpine Theatre Project announced the appointment of Michael Barth, Foundation Director of Operations of Logan Health; Elizabeth Bergeron, Video Production Company Owner; Claire Francoeur, Nurse Practitioner and Owner of Whitefish Creative Aesthetics; Brooke Hunsaker, Chief Culture Officer of Accurity Consolidated; Jacqueline Hoff, Realtor; Melissa Calhoon Jones, Attorney, Tydings & Rosenberg Law Firm; David Kelley, Senior Vice President, Business Development of IDSTC; Kyra Ocker, Data Analyst, Kalispell Schools; Julia Olivares, Agency Partner of GL Solutions; Arri Sendzimir, Director of Development of New Life Development; and Dr. Marcus Wheeler, Pediatric Neurologist to its Board of Directors. These appointments increase the Board of Directors to 14 and bring a wealth of diverse experiences and skills that will assist ATP in expansion goals and initiatives to continue to bring world class entertainment and education to the region.

"We are excited and honored to welcome these new Board members," said Betsi Morrison, ATP's Artistic Director. "The expansion of the Board reflects our commitment to the community and our members to continue to educate, inspire, and entertain with Broadway talent and productions. We are confident their skills and passion for theatre and our community will complement our mission."

In the past few years, ATP has navigated the changes to live theatre by reimagining how to bring theatre to the community and focusing on the opportunities their space in Mountain Mall can provide. They have continued to expand their children's program and have educated and supported hundreds of students in Flathead Valley with multiple performances and camps. "This Board is a natural next step for what we hope to achieve in the next few years and an increased focus on bringing Broadway performances to the area," said Morrison. For more information on ATP and the new board members, visit atpwhitefish.org.



