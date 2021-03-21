Alpine Theatre Project Moves to New Space and Presents NEXT TO NORMAL

Alpine Theatre Project in Whitefish will present Next to Normal, its first production in its new space. The special film presentation of the musical will be presented at Alpine Theatre Project's new home at the Mountain Center in Whitefish.

Screenings take place on April 3, 9, 10, and 11.

The Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize winning rock musical takes an unflinching look at grief, loss, and the effects of mental illness on a suburban family.

Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

Cast:

Betsi Morrison

Luke Walrath

Annie Jones

Sam Benkelman

Ross Bridgeman

Nick Brester

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://atpwhitefish.org/upcoming/2021/nexttonormal.