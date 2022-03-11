Alberta Bair Theater Welcomes Back Aquila Theatre With Shakespeare's MACBETH

As part of its First interstate Bank Performing Arts Series, Alberta Bair Theater welcomes back Aquila Theatre who is performing Shakespeare's Macbeth on Friday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m.

A powerful commentary on unchecked ambition and power, Macbeth is one of Shakespeare's most influential contributions to world literature. The play, read by millions each year, offers timeless lessons about motivation and human nature.

On a deserted moor shrouded in mist, a warrior returning from the battlefield is met by three old women who deliver a chilling prophecy - that one day he will be crowned King of all Scotland. So begins one of Shakespeare's most exciting plays, The Tragedy of Macbeth - a thrilling tale of ruthless ambition, deadly deceptions, intense paranoia, and ultimately, insanity. This is a world where "fair is foul and foul is fair."

Aquila Theatre breathes new life and vigorous dramatic fire into this wickedly famous work. The New Yorker describes their productions as, "The classics made relevant with superb acting and clever staging."

As part of Alberta Bair Theater's First Interstate Bank Performing Arts Series, this performance is also funded in part by a grant received from WESTAF. Tickets, $39, $17 student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave N, by phone at 406-256-6052, and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.