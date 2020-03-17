Alberta Bair Theater to Re-Open in September With Kristin Chenoweth Concert

Alberta Bair Theater re-opens its doors to the public on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with a performance by Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth, known by many for originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway's Wicked in 2004.

"We are excited to welcome back our patrons with a black-tie evening that showcases the improvements of our $13.6 million renovation," says Jan Dietrich, executive director of Alberta Bair Theater. "Kristin Chenoweth is a class act who exemplifies the performing arts and is the perfect artist for such a special event in the theater's history."

Tickets for Opening Night will go on sale July 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. on the ABT website and by phone (406) 256-6052. The ABT Box Office window is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. for those who prefer to come to the ticket office at 2801 Third Avenue North in Downtown Billings.

Alberta Bair Theater's 2020-21 Season will be announced May 21, 2020.





