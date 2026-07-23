THE MUSIC OF QUEEN Will Come to The Whitefish Theatre Company

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The Whitefish Theatre Company will celebrate the music of one of rock's most iconic bands with The Music of Queen, a tribute concert running July 24–26, 2026.

Performances will take place at 8 p.m. nightly at the Whitefish Theatre Company in Whitefish, Montana.

The concert pays tribute to Queen with a live band and featured vocalists performing many of the band's best-known hits. Audiences can expect classics including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites the Dust," "We Are the Champions" and "Radio Ga Ga," capturing the energy, theatricality and larger-than-life stage presence that made Freddie Mercury and Queen international rock legends.

Designed as a high-energy concert experience, The Music of Queen combines powerful vocals, live instrumentation and the band's signature glam-rock style for an evening celebrating Queen's enduring catalog of music.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, July 24; Saturday, July 25; and Sunday, July 26, all beginning at 8 p.m. All tickets are $40.

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