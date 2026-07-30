COLLECTIVE ARTS FESTIVAL 2026 Lineup Announced

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The Bighorn Arts Collective has announced the lineup for the third annual Collective Arts Festival, taking place Saturday, August 8, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Whitney Commons in downtown Sheridan.

This free, family-friendly celebration will feature live music and dance, hands-on art activities, an Artisan Village, food trucks and creative experiences for visitors of all ages. The Imaginaries, an Oklahoma-based duo known for their blend of Americana and swing, will headline the festival's Main Stage.

'We are thrilled to bring this next stage of the Collective Arts Festival to our community,' said Kendra Heimbuck, Chair of the Bighorn Arts Collective and Executive Director of The Brinton Museum. 'The festival is a true celebration of the arts. We have something for everyone, from lively performances and interactive art stations to our Storybook Garden.'

The Bighorn Arts Collective is a nonprofit organization committed to enriching the arts and strengthening the creative economy in Sheridan County and throughout the region. Through meaningful collaboration among arts organizations, artists and the community, the Collective works to ensure the arts continue to thrive as an integral part of our community's identity. The Collective Arts Festival is the organization's annual celebration of that mission.

The 2026 Main Stage Schedule:

2:00 p.m. — April June

3:00 p.m. — WYO PLAY, feat. the Sheridan County Cadets and cast members from The Lion King JR.

3:45 p.m. — Crow Native Exhibition Dance

5:00 p.m. — Brandon Sprague Band

6:30 p.m. — The Imaginaries

Throughout the afternoon, festivalgoers can explore a variety of interactive Art Stations. The Creation Station will offer free, all-ages art supplies and the freedom to draw, paint and create. At the Experimentation Station, participants can try printmaking, poetry and haiku while exploring new forms of creative expression.

The Artisan Village will showcase one-of-a-kind goods handcrafted by artists and makers from across the region, offering visitors an opportunity to shop, meet the artists and support local creativity.

Families can also relax in the Storybook Garden, presented in partnership with Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. This cozy, shaded area will feature picture books, a friendly librarian, activities for all ages and the possibility of a live story time.

Acclaimed actor and performance artist Oakley Boycott will present her special performance, Silence, throughout the day.

Food and refreshments will be available from Culture Kitchen, Maui Ice, Wyo Waffle Co. and Last Chance Bar.

The Collective Arts Festival is presented by the Bighorn Arts Collective, whose members include The Brinton Museum, the University of Wyoming Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts, SAGE Community Arts, the Sheridan Public Arts Committee, Ucross Foundation, WYO PLAY and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

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