MYSTIC PIZZA: A New Musical to Stop in Casper This Fall

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Mystic Pizza: A New Musical will make a stop at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming, on October 15, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31, at 10:00 a.m.

Based on the beloved 1988 film, Mystic Pizza: A New Musical follows best friends Kat, Daisy, and Jojo as they navigate friendship, romance, and life's unexpected turns while working at a small-town pizza parlor.

Featuring a score packed with hit songs from the 1980s and '90s, the musical includes favorites such as "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Hold On," and "Manic Monday." The production celebrates friendship, pursuing dreams, and discovering where you belong.

The production is recommended for ages 10 and up and includes some strong language and adult themes.

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