Alberta Bair Theater Lifts Capacity Restrictions on Test Events

The Alberta Bair Theater is preparing to reopen at full capacity after lifting its limit of 300 at test events, KVTQ reports. The testing will continue as the crew prepares for the grand opening in the fall.

"Everything is so fluid right now with COVID capacities being different in regions and states that it's been hard for big touring productions to get a route that can come together well," said Jody Grant, the theater's programming and marketing director. "But yes, we do have dates that I have now written down in pen. It's super exciting to get rid of the pencil and move to pen. This is really happening."

Jan Dietrich, executive director for the theater, said that they still need to test and rehearse with all of the new systems in the theater, including sound and lights.

During the first test show, seating was limited to 300 in the 1,500 seat theater. Now those restrictions have been lifted.

The theater will begin full capacity concerts with Kristin Chenoweth on September 18, followed by John Driscoll Hopkins Band on September 21.

Read more on KVTQ.