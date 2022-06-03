Alberta Bair Theater Announces 2022-23 Season

Even as Alberta Bair reopened its beautiful, newly renovated theater, 2021-22 remained an unpredictable time for the performing arts industry. As we cautiously move into safer times, the company will also move forward with confidence. ABT is making the most of its magnificent theater to offer the very best of live performing arts.

The theater has now announced a 2022-2023 season packed with top-notch entertainment. The excitement of live performance is reflected in the vast array of music, theater, dance, comedy, and Broadway options the whole year through!

Full Lineup

Tuesday, Aug 2 7:30pm - Trace Adkins - The Way I Wanna Go Tour (Limited Tickets Available)

Tuesday, Aug. 9 7:00pm - Lion's Roar Presents: We Are Messengers (Limited Tickets Available)

Sunday, Sept 25 7:30pm - Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

Friday, Sept. 30 7:00pm - World Ballet Series: Swan Lake

Friday, Oct. 7 7:30pm - Full Moon Fever: One Night of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Saturday, Oct. 8 8:00pm - Paula Poundstone

Tuesday, Oct 11 7:30pm - Alcoléa & cie Right in the Eye

Thursday, Oct. 20 7:30pm - Cirque Mechanics Zephyr - A Whirlwind of Circus

Tuesday, Oct 25 7:30pm - An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

Tuesday, Nov. 1 7:30pm - The Wailin' Jennys

Wednesday, Nov. 2 7:30pm - Jarabe Mexicano: Dia de los Muertos

Tuesday, Nov 8 7:30pm - The Aluminum Show

Sunday, Nov 13 3:00pm - Billings Community Band

Friday, Nov. 18 7:00pm - Night of Wonder: Lysa TerKeurst and Shane & Shane

Tuesday, Nov 22 7:30pm - Wheel of Fortune Live! (VIP Options Available)

Tuesday, Dec. 20 & Wednesday, Dec. 21 7:30pm - A Christmas Carol

Saturday, Dec. 31 8:00pm & Sunday, Jan. 1 3:00 p.m. - Georgia On My Mind

Sunday, Jan. 22 7:30pm - Dreamers: Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider

Tuesday, Jan 24 7:30pm - Fiddler on the Roof

Wednesday, Feb. 15 7:30pm - Legally Blonde - The Musical

Saturday, Feb. 18 - 7:30 pm Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: Together At Last

Sunday, Feb. 19 3:00pm - The Kingston Trio (Student & Military tickets available)

Wednesday, Feb. 22 7:30pm - Parsons Dance

Tuesday, Feb. 28 7:30pm - The Acting Company - The Three Musketeers

Tuesday, March 14 7:30pm - Ahn Trio & James Sewell Ballet

Tuesday, March 28 7:30pm - Harlem Quartet

Sunday, April 2 7:30pm - Joshua Redman 3x3

Monday, April 10 7:30pm - Letters From Home

Saturday, Apr 15 7:30pm - The Highwaymen Live

Sunday, April 23 3:00pm - Billings Community Band

Thursday, April 27 7:30pm - Ngaiire

Wednesday, May 10 7:30pm - Chicago - 25th Anniversary Tour

ABT is committed to enriching the lives of everyone in our community by providing a variety of exciting learning experiences in the arts for educators and their students, as well as the general public.

The 2022-2023 season will also include up to 20 student matinees, many outreach opportunities for area schools, and a variety of educator workshops.

Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale will also present its Classic Series at Alberta Bair Theater:

Saturday, Sept. 24 7:30pm - American Kaleidoscope

Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30pm - Fire & Ice

Saturday, Nov. 12 7:30pm - American Veteran: A Story Without Words

Saturday, Nov. 26 2:00pm - The Nutcracker Ballet

Saturday, Nov. 26 7:00pm - The Nutcracker Ballet

Sunday, Nov. 27 2:00pm - The Nutcracker Ballet

Saturday, Dec. 17 7:30pm - Handel's Messiah

Saturday, Feb. 11 7:30pm - The Spirit Awakens

Saturday, April 22 7:30pm - Celestial Grandeur

Tickets to individual shows go on sale Saturday, July 9, at 8 a.m. at the box office window, 2801 3rd Ave. N., and at 10 a.m. by phone and online at albertabairtheater.org. The ABT Box Office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Alberta Bair Theater is grateful to the sponsors, patrons, donors, and volunteers who help us continue our mission of bringing the excitement of the performing arts to Big Sky Country through quality programming, arts education, cultural diversity, community partnerships, and exceptional customer service.