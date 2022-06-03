Alberta Bair Theater Announces 2022-23 Season
Tickets to individual shows go on sale Saturday, July 9, at 8 a.m.
Even as Alberta Bair reopened its beautiful, newly renovated theater, 2021-22 remained an unpredictable time for the performing arts industry. As we cautiously move into safer times, the company will also move forward with confidence. ABT is making the most of its magnificent theater to offer the very best of live performing arts.
The theater has now announced a 2022-2023 season packed with top-notch entertainment. The excitement of live performance is reflected in the vast array of music, theater, dance, comedy, and Broadway options the whole year through!
Full Lineup
Tuesday, Aug 2 7:30pm - Trace Adkins - The Way I Wanna Go Tour (Limited Tickets Available)
Tuesday, Aug. 9 7:00pm - Lion's Roar Presents: We Are Messengers (Limited Tickets Available)
Sunday, Sept 25 7:30pm - Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience
Friday, Sept. 30 7:00pm - World Ballet Series: Swan Lake
Friday, Oct. 7 7:30pm - Full Moon Fever: One Night of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Saturday, Oct. 8 8:00pm - Paula Poundstone
Tuesday, Oct 11 7:30pm - Alcoléa & cie Right in the Eye
Thursday, Oct. 20 7:30pm - Cirque Mechanics Zephyr - A Whirlwind of Circus
Tuesday, Oct 25 7:30pm - An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt
Tuesday, Nov. 1 7:30pm - The Wailin' Jennys
Wednesday, Nov. 2 7:30pm - Jarabe Mexicano: Dia de los Muertos
Tuesday, Nov 8 7:30pm - The Aluminum Show
Sunday, Nov 13 3:00pm - Billings Community Band
Friday, Nov. 18 7:00pm - Night of Wonder: Lysa TerKeurst and Shane & Shane
Tuesday, Nov 22 7:30pm - Wheel of Fortune Live! (VIP Options Available)
Tuesday, Dec. 20 & Wednesday, Dec. 21 7:30pm - A Christmas Carol
Saturday, Dec. 31 8:00pm & Sunday, Jan. 1 3:00 p.m. - Georgia On My Mind
Sunday, Jan. 22 7:30pm - Dreamers: Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider
Tuesday, Jan 24 7:30pm - Fiddler on the Roof
Wednesday, Feb. 15 7:30pm - Legally Blonde - The Musical
Saturday, Feb. 18 - 7:30 pm Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: Together At Last
Sunday, Feb. 19 3:00pm - The Kingston Trio (Student & Military tickets available)
Wednesday, Feb. 22 7:30pm - Parsons Dance
Tuesday, Feb. 28 7:30pm - The Acting Company - The Three Musketeers
Tuesday, March 14 7:30pm - Ahn Trio & James Sewell Ballet
Tuesday, March 28 7:30pm - Harlem Quartet
Sunday, April 2 7:30pm - Joshua Redman 3x3
Monday, April 10 7:30pm - Letters From Home
Saturday, Apr 15 7:30pm - The Highwaymen Live
Sunday, April 23 3:00pm - Billings Community Band
Thursday, April 27 7:30pm - Ngaiire
Wednesday, May 10 7:30pm - Chicago - 25th Anniversary Tour
ABT is committed to enriching the lives of everyone in our community by providing a variety of exciting learning experiences in the arts for educators and their students, as well as the general public.
The 2022-2023 season will also include up to 20 student matinees, many outreach opportunities for area schools, and a variety of educator workshops.
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale will also present its Classic Series at Alberta Bair Theater:
Saturday, Sept. 24 7:30pm - American Kaleidoscope
Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30pm - Fire & Ice
Saturday, Nov. 12 7:30pm - American Veteran: A Story Without Words
Saturday, Nov. 26 2:00pm - The Nutcracker Ballet
Saturday, Nov. 26 7:00pm - The Nutcracker Ballet
Sunday, Nov. 27 2:00pm - The Nutcracker Ballet
Saturday, Dec. 17 7:30pm - Handel's Messiah
Saturday, Feb. 11 7:30pm - The Spirit Awakens
Saturday, April 22 7:30pm - Celestial Grandeur
Tickets to individual shows go on sale Saturday, July 9, at 8 a.m. at the box office window, 2801 3rd Ave. N., and at 10 a.m. by phone and online at albertabairtheater.org. The ABT Box Office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Alberta Bair Theater is grateful to the sponsors, patrons, donors, and volunteers who help us continue our mission of bringing the excitement of the performing arts to Big Sky Country through quality programming, arts education, cultural diversity, community partnerships, and exceptional customer service.