Alberta BAir Theater Announces 2023-2024 Season

Alberta Bair Theater has announced the 2023-2024 season packed with top-notch entertainment. The excitement of live performance is reflected in the vast array of music, theater, dance, comedy, and Broadway coming to the ABT stage!

In addition to presenting and hosting world-class entertainment, ABT hosts nonprofit events, weddings, corporate dinners, and even high school graduation parties.

Our exciting 2023-2024 season includes:

Sunday, July 9 7:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band: Infinite Road Tour 2023

The Marshall Tucker Band is one group that continues to have a profound level of impact on successive generations of listeners who've been “Searchin' for a Rainbow” and found it perfectly represented by this tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades. A typically rich MTB setlist is bubbling over with a healthy dose of hits like the heartfelt singalong “Heard It in a Love Song,” and the insistent pleading of “Can't You See”.

Saturday, September 23 8 p.m. Big Sky Comedy Festival

Big Sky Comedy Festival is one of the Nation's Top Comedy Festivals that happens in Billings over five days. Over 1,000 Comedians from all over the globe submit to perform but only 26 are selected. BSCF has helped the careers of many comedians who have been discovered at BSCF & have gone on to perform on The Tonight Show, SNL, Comedy Central and Feature Films. Industry executives from major Agencies, TV Producers, Casting Directors also attend in hopes of finding the next best thing.

Sunday, September 24 3 p.m. Andrew Laszlo, Sr. Growing up in Hungary, Surviving the Holocaust and Coming to America

“My father told me his secret when I was in my forties, that his family were all victims of the Holocaust and only he survived. Fifty years after arriving in New York Harbor, he presented me with his memoirs, sharing every detail of his story. He came to America with two dollars in his pocket and became a world-famous cinematographer. His life was a triumph of will over persecution and evil. I present to honor my father. Keeping the story alive may help prevent it from happening again.” – Andrew Laszlo, Jr.

Saturday, October 21 7:30 p.m. Straight No Chaser: Season Opener!

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses… think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide.

Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense… and with a sense of humor.

Sunday, October 22 7:30 p.m. World Ballet Series: Cinderella

Welcome to the magical world of Cinderella, coming to Billings this Fall! An enchanting story for all ages with a wonderful dose of humor, the majesty of classical ballet, and the promise of “happily ever after.” A part of the World Ballet Series, Cinderella is performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most celebrated fairy tale to life. A visually stunning production accompanied by Sergei Prokofiev's passionate celebrated score, over 150 hand-sewn radiant costumes, richly detailed hand-crafted sets, and sparkling choreography by Marina Kesler. And don't forget – when the clock strikes midnight…

Wednesday, November 1 7:30 p.m. Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Twenty | The Tour

Ruben & Clay are thrilled to reunite 20 years after captivating audiences during their historic run on the second season of Fox's American Idol in 2003. Both plucked from the relative obscurity of their hometowns in the South, the unlikely pair quickly became audience favorites instrumental in helping propel Idol to the top of the Nielsen ratings, nearly tripling the viewership of the previous season, and securing its place as one of the most consequential TV series in American history. Over 38 million viewers tuned in to hear the results of more than 124 million votes cast during their finale making it the most watched Idol episode in history and the highest rated regularly scheduled, live, non-sporting television episode of the 21st century. Combined they have recorded 12 albums, sold more than eight million albums worldwide, toured the country 14 times, starred together on Broadway, won four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and have been nominated for two Grammys.

Twenty | The Tour will highlight the music that made Ruben & Clay American Idol favorites and household names. From Clay's iconic rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to Ruben's soulful single “Sorry,” join America's favorite odd couple for an unforgettable evening of music and memories, spanning two decades, delivered as only these true superstars can.

Saturday, November 4 7:30 p.m. A Rhythm and Blues Battle Royale: Eli Paperboy Reed vs. The Harlem Gospel Travelers

With songs that warm your heart, or break it, soul music is steeped in the traditions of gospel and R&B. New for the 23-24 season, this double bill tour proves diversity thrives with music delivered with passion.

Singer/songwriter/producer Eli “Paperboy” Reed grew up in Massachusetts, immersed himself in the juke joint culture of the Deep South and churches of the Chicago South Side, and behind his frenzied live shows made his debut more than a decade ago with his classic album Sings “Walkin' and Talkin' For My Baby” (And Other Smash Hits!). Reed recently released his seventh studio album Down Every Road (Yep Roc, April 2022) – a reimagining of vintage Merle Haggard tunes as classic soul rave-ups.

Born out of a non-profit music education program, The Harlem Gospel Travelers —singers Thomas Gatling, George Marage, and Dennis Bailey—released their debut LP, He's On Time, to rave reviews in 2019, with PopMatters hailing the album's “musical transcendence” and AllMusic praising it as “dreamlike and joyous.” Their new album Look Up! (September 2022, Colemine Records) marks the group's first full-length release as a trio, as well as their first collection of totally original material.

Friday, November 10 8 p.m. Dirty Dancing in Concert

Join us for Dirty Dancing in Concert, the classic film's first live film-to-concert experience. Enjoy the digitally remastered hit film like never before on a full-size cinema screen, with a live band and singers performing the film's iconic songs. With a soundtrack that marked a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a thrilling new and unique experience to the '80s classic. Immerse yourself in the timeless romance and experience one of the most memorable movies of the past 35 years – now live!

Saturday, November 11 7:30 p.m. John Pizzarelli Trio Stage and Screen

John Pizzarelli's newest show with his new trio focuses on music from the Broadway stage and the Silver Screen. The evening will feature fresh versions of great standards such as “Where or When,” “Just in Time,” and “As Time Goes By,” paired with some newer Broadway songs that include “I Love Betsy” from Honeymoon in Vegas by Jason Robert Brown, “Coffee in a Cardboard Cup,” by Kander and Ebb.

Additionally, the event will feature a selection of more recent movie songs like “With a Wink and a Smile” from Sleepless in Seattle, “When Somebody Loved Me,” from Toy Story 2, and a rousing suite of songs from Rogers & Hammerstein's “Oklahoma.” This program fully encompasses almost every decade from the '20s to today, providing a musical discovery for audience members at every concert, all performed by an impeccable trio that has thrilled the world over with their singular brand of swinging jazz!

Wednesday, November 29 7:30 p.m. Jesus Christ Superstar

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don't Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”

Saturday, December 9 7:30 p.m. Mark O'Connor's Appalachian Christmas

Three-time Grammy winning composer and fiddler Mark O'Connor has created several arrangements of Christmas classics and fashions a wondrous mixture of both instrumental and vocal music in bluegrass and other American music genres. Concertgoers are treated to fresh takes on traditional songs with a few original compositions included. His renditions are playful and joyous but can be strikingly earnest too. Mark O'Connor's touring ensemble includes his wife Maggie O'Connor on fiddle and vocals as well as a variety of guest musicians on each tour.

Having toured An Appalachian Christmas nine consecutive years, O'Connor and his ensemble have a dynamic energy on stage that bring their individual expertise to holiday themes and classics in the most delightful and musically satisfying way!

Tuesday, January 16, and Wednesday, January 17 7:30 p.m. THE BOOK OF MORMON

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Contains explicit language.

Single tickets go on sale July 7 for THE BOOK OF MORMON.

Saturday, February 17 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Hairspray

You Can't Stop the Beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the '60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can't Stop the Beat,” Hairspray is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

Thursday, February 22 7:30 p.m. DRUMLine Live!

DRUMLine Live!, the show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind 20th Century Fox's hit movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” has paraded onto some of the biggest theatre stages in America, Japan, and Korea, and performed more than 300 shows since 2009. Now it's time for a BRAND-NEW show, with new music and choreography. The legendary Historically Black College and University (HBCU) band experience comes alive with this world-class cast of percussionists, musicians, and dancers. Be prepared to laugh, sing, dance, and cry, because DRUMLine Live! is a high-octane musical roller coaster ride that is guaranteed to touch every emotion in your body.

With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, the stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Incorporating original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of Top 40 hits, group performances range from colorful, choreographed routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences.

Tuesday, February 27 7:30 p.m. Mean Girls

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (30 Rock), composer JEFF RICHMOND (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW (THE BOOK OF MORMON).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, “MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.”

Thursday, February 29 7:30 p.m. Malevo – Argentinian Dance Company

While maintaining the great virility and dexterity of Malambo, the dance company has elevated this traditional dance by fusing its classic technique with other styles such as Flamenco and incorporating live percussion onstage. Set to a pulsating rhythm of drums, the choreography combines the use of boleadoras, a leather and stone hunting tool used by Gauchos, with fast leg movements, energetic zapateados (stomping), and quick cepillados (“brushing”/ “scrubbing”). This exciting and dynamic troupe of men has created a performance that not only pushes the Malambo style beyond its limits but gives audiences an extraordinary visual and sensory experience unlike any other.

Tuesday, March 5 7:30 p.m. Anderson & Roe Piano Duo

Known for their adrenalized performances, original compositions, and notorious music videos, Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe are revolutionizing the piano duo experience for the 21st century. Described as “the most dynamic duo of this generation” (San Francisco Classical Voice), “rock stars of the classical music world” (Miami Herald), and “the very model of complete 21st-century musicians” (The Washington Post), the Anderson & Roe Piano Duo aims to make classical music a relevant and powerful force around the world. Their five critically acclaimed albums have spent dozens of weeks at the top of the Billboard Classical Charts, while their Emmy-nominated, self-produced music videos have been viewed by millions on YouTube and at international film festivals.

Friday, March 8 7:30 p.m. Lúnasa & Eileen Ivers

Named for an ancient Celtic harvest festival, Lúnasa was formed in 1997 from members of some of the greatest Irish groups of the previous decade. From the start, the band's complex arrangements and unique sound reshaped the boundaries of traditional music and energized audiences the world over. Having sold over a quarter of a million records and performed over 2,000 shows, Lúnasa has won multiple awards and become one of the most influential bands in the history of traditional music.

Grammy-Awarded and Emmy-nominated, Eileen Ivers continues to push the fiddling tradition boundaries from a folk music staple to a fiercely fresh, powerfully beautiful, intensely driving world stage experience. Eileen has performed with Sting, Fiddlers 3 with Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg and Regina Carter, Patti Smith, Al Di Meola, The Chieftains, was the groundbreaking Musical Star of Riverdance, a founding member of Cherish the Ladies, a former member of the Hall & Oates band, and she is one of the most awarded All-Ireland Fiddle and Banjo champions ever. Eileen has been proclaimed “a national treasure” by NCTA Board Chairman George Holt as she celebrates her 30 plus year career as a performer, composer, producer, songwriter, band leader, educator, multi-instrumentalist, and renowned pioneer in connecting her American, Irish traditional, jazz, blues, and world roots.

Tuesday, April 2 7:30 p.m. 360 ALLSTARS

BMX, basketball, breakdancing, acrobatics, drumming and more, the international smash hit returns! A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Boasting a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture. Add to this a stunning live soundtrack delivered by award winning musicians, coupled with spectacular video projections, 360 ALLSTARS is as aurally exciting as it is visually astounding. A magnificent, colorful and astonishing expression of a generation that has reinvented the circus, 360 ALLSTARS is a revolutionary production that will leave you dizzy with excitement!

Friday, April 19 7:30 p.m. Hot Club of Cowtown and Tyler Hilton: Celebrating Elvis Presley's Records From Sun Studios

Sun Studios is known for its legendary catalog, including early albums of Elvis Presely, and has left its mark on the history of rock music.

In 2005, Tyler Hilton was cast to play the legendary rock star in the blockbuster biopic, (starring Joaquin Phoenix as Jonny Cash) Walk The Line. Now Tyler has teamed up with the inimitable string trio Hot Club of Cowtown, bringing Elvis' hits from the Sun Studio years to life on stage across the country.

Tuesday, May 7 7:30 p.m. Tito Puente Jr. Latin Jazz Orchestra

Son of the legendary American salsa and Latin jazz musician Tito Puente, Tito Puente Jr. has big shoes to fill. And boy does he!

Always honoring his father’s legacy, Tito Puente Jr. has also made a name for himself as one of the most exciting Latin musicians touring today. Tito Puente Jr. carries his father with him –

imprinted on his physical being and locked in his soul. It’s in his looks, his joy, and his music. Tito Jr. is on a passionate mission, determined to nurture the musical legacy left by his father. He has found captive audiences who echo his passion. Crowds lured to a venue by the father are returning to see the son — and to once again participate in the high-voltage celebration that takes place on stage.

“People who don’t know anything about Latin music know my father and people always, always smile when they say my father’s name,” he confides. “That is a very special gift I have been given.” Tito Puente Jr. and his orchestra bring exhilarating Latin rhythms that will get your feet moving.