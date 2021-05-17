ATP Will Perform a Parking Lot Production of GODSPELL This Weekend

Alpine Theatre Project continues its streak of creating innovative programming by presenting its upcoming ATP Kids student production of Godspell outdoors in the parking lot behind the Mountain Center mall May 21-23 at 7pm. The popular musical from the 70's is being staged in the round on a circular stage and incorporates everything from swings and trampolines to a live shower on stage.

"Godspell was the show that made me fall in love with musical theatre," says ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison. "It is the most joyous and loving show ever created with incredible music and theatricality that sends an unapologetic message of love, charity, and kindness. It's collection of parables and stories can be presented in a myriad of ways, so we're taking advantage of that."

This is the Spring session of the popular ATP Kids education program, which involves 26 students from 8 different middle and high schools around the Valley. This session is no stranger to innovation, as many of the same students were involved in ATP's video production of "Young Frankenstein," the first musical ever rehearsed and recorded entirely in isolation last Spring.

Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden); and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs. A playful retelling of the Parables of Jesus, Godspell uses a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing and an eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville. In the end, Godspell is a celebration of kindness, tolerance and love, all coming vibrantly to life on stage.

To accentuate the unpretentious nature of the show and to create a more communal atmosphere, Morrison decided to present the show in the parking lot of ATP's new headquarters in the old Mountain Cinemas in Whitefish. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and seating will be all around the circular stage.

The ATP Kids theatre education program was started in 2008 to foster confidence, creativity, and collaboration in local students through performance. It has grown to the largest theatre education program in the Flathead Valley with over 2,500 students participating in the program since its founding.

Alpine Theatre Project presents Godspell May 21-23 at 7pm behind the Mountain Center mall in Whitefish. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students and children. Patrons can order tickets at atpwhitefish.org or by calling 406-862-7469.