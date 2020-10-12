AND THE WIND HOWELS Enjoys A Virtual Premiere at WYO Theater

The performance will be followed by a panel discussion with members of the Artistic Team.

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center hosts the Sheridan premiere of And the Wind Howls Thursday, October 29 at 7pm. Written by Leean Kim Torske and commissioned by Anne Mason and Relative Theatrics, And the Wind Howls is a hybrid theatre/film production which will be presented for free via Zoom.

The performance will be followed by a panel discussion with members of the Artistic Team and broader community on civic engagement in today's Wyoming.

Filmed using a point-of-view shot where the audience experiences each scene from one perspective at a time, the story focuses on Jen who returns to her small Wyoming hometown after an eye-opening first year of college. She wants a different life than her family had, but she's decided that Wyoming might not be so bad after all. Her best friend Amber can't wait to leave. The one thing they agree on is that their small town has never felt so small. Inspired by Wyoming's history of trailblazing women, Jen buckles down to create social progress, change local politics, or if nothing else, show her mom that a rough - talking , hard - working Wyoming woman can shift the way the wind is blowing.

"And the Wind Howls is incredibly relevant to the state today." Says assistant director, Fred Schmechel. "It speaks to the lives and futures of our state's young people, gives what I know to be an accurate depiction of life in a smaller Wyoming town, and uses the empowerment of an all - woman cast to ask some of the tough questions that Wyoming needs to grapple with as we move forward."

Sponsored by the Seymour Thickman Family Foundation, patrons can register at wyotheater.com to attend either the virtual event.

