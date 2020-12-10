ABT Provides Access To Story Pirates SLEEP SQUAD

Alberta Bair Theater provides exclusive access to beloved Story Pirates "SLEEP SQUAD," a fresh virtual visual offering that compliments the awarded podcast library established by this go-to entertainment resource for parents of kids ages 4 to 12.

Tickets allow access for the day purchased and then unlimited viewing for the following two weeks. Tickets, $35, are on sale now and Alberta Bair Theater receives a portion of each ticket sold through its website albertabairtheater.org. "Dreamtime Travel Kits" may be purchased for an additional $15 and include items used in this interactive story. It takes up to ten days for kits to ship so they must be ordered prior to the first time the show is viewed. Kits are not needed and DIYers can make their own with arts and crafts items found in most homes.

SLEEP SQUAD is a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience that turns your home into a rocket ship to launch kids into their dreams. Featuring brand new, unique, kid-driven comedy and music from the Story Pirates that you can't see or hear anywhere else. This world premiere on-demand production creates a new kind of bedtime ritual.

SLEEP SQUAD stars Tony Award Nominee Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Tootsie) as the Dream Queen, who guides adventurers through three different enchanting virtual experiences, adapted from stories written by real kids. These include a visit to a desert island, a dinosaur's birthday party, and an intergalactic nightclub, allowing kids to take ownership of the imagination-powered storytelling. SLEEP SQUAD concludes with soothing music that will help lull adventurers to sleep.

A "Dreamtime Travel Kit" can be delivered to each ticket buyer's home address. The items within, including a dream journal and a star machine, help bring the performance to life and provide lasting SLEEP SQUAD keepsakes.

SLEEP SQUAD is brought to you by Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price, Olivier-nominated Jennifer Weber, and the critically acclaimed Story Pirates. The Story Pirates podcast is the winner of the 2020 iHeartRadio and Webby awards for Best Kids and Family Podcast and has been downloaded 25 million times.

Running Time: 45 minutes + 15 minutes of additional audio.