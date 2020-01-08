ABT Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE With Mireya Mayor, January 18

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series, and Alberta Bair Theater proudly present "Pink Boots and a Machete" with Dr. Mireya Mayor, a Ph.D. in anthropology who has reported on wildlife and habitat issues to worldwide audiences for more than a decade, on Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Petro Theatre on the campus of MSU Billings.

A former NFL cheerleader and daughter of Cuban immigrants who grew up in Miami, Mayor followed her unlikely dreams, and in short order, she became a respected primatologist, audacious explorer, and Emmy Award-nominated wildlife correspondent for the National Geographic Channel.

Mayor's adventures have taken her-armed with little more than a backpack, notebooks, and hiking boots-to some of the wildest and most remote places on earth. Hailed as a "female Indiana Jones" and an inspiration to young women interested in science and exploration, she has survived poisonous insect bites, been charged by gorillas and chased by elephants-and keeps going back for more. Live on stage, she shares stories, images, and film clips of her adventures in this behind-the-scenes look at the hardships and danger of life in the field, along with the moments of discovery that make it all worthwhile.

Alberta Bair Theater's National Geographic Live Speaker Series is sponsored locally by First Interstate Bank, KULR 8, and Planet106.7. "Pink Boots and a Machete" with Mireya Mayor is sponsored by Lake Hills Golf. Tickets, $37 and $20 for students with valid I.D., may be purchased at the ABT Ticket Office, now located in the ABT executive offices located at 2722 Third Avenue North in Downtown Billings, by phone at 406-256-6052 and online at AlbertaBairTheater.org. Processing fees are applied to phone and website sales.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You