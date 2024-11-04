A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL Comes to The Missoula Children’s Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Missoula Children’s Theatre’s Community Series is bringing an iconic Christmas story to the stage this December. A Christmas Story, The Musical will be live, December 5-22, 2024.

Set in 1940s Indiana, the Broadway musical received 3 Tony Award nominations in 2013. The heart of the story is that Ralphie (Grady Chatriand) has his heart set on a Red Ryder BB Gun, his father (Tim Stoops) is equally obsessed with a contest to win a “Major Award” and even-tempered Mother (Molly Baylor) and brother Randy (Ralphie’s brother played by Grady’s real-life brother Rhyeden Chatriand) navigate the along with them.

The show’s Director, Mike Morelli (MCT Executive Director) is really excited about his artistic team of Gregory Boris (Music Director) and Colleen Rosbarsky (Choreographer). “Greg has done great work with the cast on blending the show’s harmonies and Colleen’s choreography is just wonderful.” The cast of 35 includes a number of children, of whom Morelli said, “are absolutely very strong and full of energy; they know their music, their blocking and it’s been such a joy to work with them.” Some of his previous directorial projects include The Hobbit, 1940’s Radio Hour and co-producer of My Grandpa’s Fiddle (on PBS). When asked how the musical compares with the film, Morelli says “The musical is so much sweeter and more tender than the film. It takes the iconic story and then develops the characters in such a way that make them even more endearing.” Five individual families and also nine actors making their MCT Community debut are contributing to the true ‘community’ aspect of this Community Series production.

A Christmas Story, The Musical is sponsored by L&M Fine Jewelry, TrailWest Bank and Wipfli. The performances for this three-week run are December 5*-22, 2024 at the Missoula Children’s Theatre. Tickets are on sale now! *Thursday, December 5th is Premiere Night with special offerings and pricing. See MCT website for details. For more information, visit www.MCTinc.org, or call (406) 728-7529, Noon to 5PM, M-F.

