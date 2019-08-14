2019 Wyoming Women's Expo Celebrates 15th Anniversary

The Casper Star-Tribune Communications, Spectra Venue Management, and Townsquare Media present the Wyoming Women's Expo at the Casper Events Center on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21, 2019.

2019 marks the 15th anniversary of the Wyoming Women's Expo. It's also the 150th anniversary of women's suffrage in Wyoming. The Expo's organizational committee wanted to make sure that we recognize these two remarkable milestones. Therefore, the theme of this year's event is 'Celebrating Women's Suffrage: Women Leading the Way.'

The Wyoming Women's Expo Professional Development Day will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 8:15 am to 4:00 pm on the Second Floor of the Casper Events Center. Admission includes a light breakfast, served lunch, dessert and coffee bar, plus an outstanding lineup of speakers.

Wyoming-based PBS documentary producer Geoffrey O'Gara will show a trailer for The State of Equality, answer question about the making of the film, and lead attendees in a discussion about women's suffrage in Wyoming.

Susan Anderson, former House and Senate member, policy analyst for former Gov. Dave Freudenthal and long-time television and print journalist will moderate a panel discussion: 'How to' on Civil Leadership. Panelists will include Kenyne Humphry, long-time Casper City Council member and mayor, State Senator Affie Ellis (R), Leap into Leadership, Former State Representative Mary Throne (D), and current member of the Public Service Commission and Michelle Sullivan, UW Board and other leadership roles. Take away the answers to questions like, 'Can I be successful at affecting change and will there be anything left of me when I am done?'

In 2000, Marilyn Kite became the first woman to be appointed to Wyoming's highest court as a Supreme Court Justice, and later as Wyoming's first female Chief Justice. During her time on the bench, she was tasked with re-writing the state's school finance case and helped to establish an access to justice fund for Wyoming. Marilyn is thoroughly a Wyoming woman - she was born in Laramie, attended the University of Wyoming, stayed in Wyoming after graduation where she'd be an influential force in developing the Wyoming branch of Holland & Hart (now a nationwide law firm). Marilyn is an accomplished horsewoman and was one of the 'founding mothers' of the first women's antelope hunt in the country to benefit the Wyoming Women's Foundation. Read more about Ms. Kite online at womeninwyoming.com/marilyn-kite. Justice Kite will be the keynote speaker at the 2019 Professional Development Day.

Cathy Holman, Prairie Wife in Heels, will moderate a panel discussion on Health, Wellness, Emotional & Spiritual Wellness. This panel will discuss how you were made for impact not burnout. The panel will leave you with tools and tweaks to learn ques and keep your health, wellness, spiritual, and emotional wellness on track both personally and professionally. Panelists include Cathy Holman, Brenna Gatimu, Alisha Bynum, Kristen Mockler, Rob Johnston, and Bob Price.

The 2019 Professional Development Day will conclude with a fun, entertaining performance by singer, songwriter, storyteller and Wyoming favorite, Inda Eaton. Her unique sound has found favor with fans of rock, country, and acoustic music all over the world since she started touring behind her first album 'Thin Fine Line' in 1996. Inda lives for these authentic adventures as a working musician and she thrives on the road with local food and culture.

Admission to the Professional Development Day is $90 per person or $675 for a table of 8. Only a limited number of tickets to this event will be sold.

The Wyoming Women's Expo is a two-day tradeshow but it's also so much more. There's shopping at roughly 150 different vendor booths that offer a variety of products and services. For example, home décor and home improvement, auto sales and service, financial planning and real estate, skin & beauty, health & wellness, clothing and accessories, and beyond. Friday night features our girl's night out with heavy appetizers, cocktail and drink samples, and a comedy performance by Jessi Campbell all included in the $22 per person admission fee.

Saturday is a family-friendly day with a $6 per person admission fee for those over 12 and features a kid's area, farmer's market, free and reduced-rate health screenings, free and low-priced spa services, a variety of hands-on demonstration, plus inspiring and educational seminars and workshops that cover topics from women in art, to cyber security, to how to make the most of Instagram, and more!

View a full schedule of activities, demonstrations and a list of vendors online at WyomingWomensExpo.com. Admission is $22 on Friday for all ages; $6 on Saturday (children ages 12 and under are free); and $25 for a Two-Day Pass. Tickets are on sale now and are available online at SinclairTix.com or WyomingWomensExpo.com, by phone at 800-442-2256, or at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center.

The 2019 Wyoming Women's Expo is sponsored by Summit Medical Center, Wyoming Medical Center, University of Wyoming Casper, McMurry Foundation, Rocky Mountain Oncology, WyoCentral FCY, Visiting Angels, Gastroenterology Associates, Wyoming Eye Associates, Rejuvenate You, Pathfinder FCU, Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, Central Wyoming Counseling Center, Casper & Mills Horse Palaces, Blakeman Vacuum & Sewing, Wind City Eye Care, Hilltop Bank, Candlewood Suites, Dream Upon A Princess, KCWY News Channel 13, Shelly Ann's Balloons, Teton Distributors, and the Fox Spa.





