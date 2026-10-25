Video: Reed Sigmund Talks DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! on KARE 11

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Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is preparing for the return engagement of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! which will run from November 3, 2026-January 3, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, November 6, 2026, at 7pm. Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the production will be directed once again by CTC Core Company member Dean Holt, with music direction by Jason Hansen and Victor Zupanc, and choreography by Karla Grotting. The production is adapted from How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss.

This is the 14th time CTC has produced this show, which they originally commissioned and premiered in 1994. It also marks the ninth time CTC Core Company member Reed Sigmund will portray The Grinch.

“It is an absolute pleasure to, once again, spend the holidays in Who-ville,” said director Dean Holt. “My goal always is to create a room of joy, curiosity, and wonder that extends into the audience as well. This show belongs to all of us, young and old; it represents our collective heart that grows three sizes each holiday season as we gather in the glow of family, friends, and loved ones. I am honored to share this tradition, this tender story, and the unmatched experience of live theatre with all of you.”

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! runs November 3, 2026, through January 3, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is great for all ages. Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/grinch or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $25.

The adult cast of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features Reed Sigmund* (member, CTC Core Company) as The Grinch, Dean Holt* (member, CTC Core Company) as Old Max, Matthew Hall* as JP Who, Autumn Ness* (member, CTC Core Company) as Mama Who, Adam Qualls* as Grandpa Who, and Suzie Juul* as Grandma Who. The adult Who ensemble includes Aidan Folvag (member, CTC Acting Cohort; Understudy – Grandpa Who/JP Who), Ben Glisczinski (Grandpa Who), Elisheva Scheuer (member, CTC Acting Cohort; Understudy – Grandma Who), and Chauncy Thomas* (member, CTC Core Company; Understudy – Grandpa Who/Old Max).

The student cast of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features Luciana Erika Mayer as Young Max, Matea Córdova Stuart as Cindy-Lou Who, Julia Wissink as Betty-Lou Who, Truman Bednar as Danny Who, Aliya Bailey as Annie Who, Kelilah Berwald as Boo Who (Understudy – Cindy-Lou Who), and Miles Rauk as Who Child. The student Who ensemble includes Maeve Finn, Brecken Lee (Understudy – Annie Who), Nicole Rush-Reese, Eowyn Scullard, Millie Swenson (Understudy – Boo Who), Bastion Westerberg, and Ellie Grace Wolowitz.

The adult understudies include Brandon Brooks (Grinch, Old Max), Antonisia (Nisi) Collins (member, CTC Core Company; Grandma Who, Mama Who, Who Ensemble), Bradley Johnson (JP Who, Who Ensemble), and Angela Steele (Mama Who, Young Max, Betty-Lou Who, Who Ensemble).

The student understudies include Matt Axtman (Who Ensemble), Brody Breen (Danny Who, Who Ensemble), Emily Ann Cleary (Who Ensemble), Fiona Kocaman (Who Ensemble).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 6 Days 11 Hrs 33 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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