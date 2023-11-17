Video: First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR At Stages Theatre

Stages Theatre Company shares the timeless classic production, Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR., for their 40th season. A wintry evening changes two lives forever. Through love, and with the help of an enchanted collection of characters, they discover that true beauty comes from within. Based on the animated movie, this Tony award-winning Broadway musical celebrates the importance of family.

Check out an all new trailer below!

Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR is recommended for all ages and audiences. As a tribute to the first-ever Stages Theatre production 40 years ago, STC is bringing back this wildly popular audience favorite for the most magical time of year. Create lasting memories at Stages Theatre Company.

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR will forever hold a special place in my heart because of how honored I am to be playing the role of Belle as a young woman of color. This show is a reminder to simply be yourself no matter how others may view you. Through Belle, people can find a piece of themselves. Whether that be the times when you're questioning your purpose in life or your place in this world. Remain true to yourself and know that you have purpose and meaning in this life, the same way as Belle. I hope this show brings you and your family joy this holiday season." -Aniya Hollie (Belle)

Performances run from November 17 - December 27, 2023. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adult $25, Senior $22, Child $18. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ as follows:$10.50 per ticket for school day performances, $18 per ticket for public performances.Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at(952) 979 - 1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.