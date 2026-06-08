 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Children's Theatre Company Shares 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Clip from THE WIZARD OF OZ

The beloved classic is currently running at the Minneapolis-based theater.

By:



Children's Theatre Company has shared a new performance clip featuring "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from its current production of THE WIZARD OF OZ, giving audiences a glimpse of the beloved Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg standard as staged at the Minneapolis company.

THE WIZARD OF OZ draws from the iconic 1939 motion picture, bringing to life the story of Dorothy Gale and her journey through the land of Oz with music and lyrics by Arlen and Harburg, whose songs have remained among the most recognizable in American musical theatre for nearly nine decades.

The production is directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine, with music direction and orchestrations by Victor Zupanc and choreography by Christopher Windom. The show runs on the UnitedHealth Group Stage through June 14, 2026, making this clip a timely reminder for Twin Cities families to secure tickets before the production closes.

BroadwayWorld has followed the production since its earliest announcements, including a trailer release earlier this month that offered a broader look at the staging ahead of its final weeks.







Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS

Footloose: The Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul Footloose: The Musical
Open Door Community Theatre (6/20-6/28)
Mystic Pizza in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mystic Pizza
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (10/06-10/11)
Godspell in Minneapolis / St. Paul Godspell
Prologue Players (6/20-6/28)
Hadestown in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hadestown
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Auditorium (10/19-10/19)
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue in Minneapolis / St. Paul Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue
DECC Symphony Hall (11/10-11/10)
Lucas Zelnick in Minneapolis / St. Paul Lucas Zelnick
Pantages Theatre (10/23-10/23)
Lee Brice in Minneapolis / St. Paul Lee Brice
Vetter Stone Amphitheatre (7/13-7/13)
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue in Minneapolis / St. Paul Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Pablo Center (11/08-11/08)
Menopause The Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul Menopause The Musical
Ames Center (11/03-11/03)
Blithe Spirit in Minneapolis / St. Paul Blithe Spirit
Theatre in the Round (6/19-7/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets