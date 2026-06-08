Video: Children's Theatre Company Shares 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Clip from THE WIZARD OF OZ

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Children's Theatre Company has shared a new performance clip featuring "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from its current production of THE WIZARD OF OZ, giving audiences a glimpse of the beloved Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg standard as staged at the Minneapolis company.

THE WIZARD OF OZ draws from the iconic 1939 motion picture, bringing to life the story of Dorothy Gale and her journey through the land of Oz with music and lyrics by Arlen and Harburg, whose songs have remained among the most recognizable in American musical theatre for nearly nine decades.

The production is directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine, with music direction and orchestrations by Victor Zupanc and choreography by Christopher Windom. The show runs on the UnitedHealth Group Stage through June 14, 2026, making this clip a timely reminder for Twin Cities families to secure tickets before the production closes.

BroadwayWorld has followed the production since its earliest announcements, including a trailer release earlier this month that offered a broader look at the staging ahead of its final weeks.

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