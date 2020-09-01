VIDEO: Collide Theatrical Dance Co and Constantine Maroulis Pair Up For Music Video Release

They are presenting the video for 'She's Just Rock' n Roll' from Maroulis' album UNTIL I'M WANTED.

Twin Cities based Collide Theatrical Dance Company and American Idol alum/Broadway veteran Constantine Maroulis join forces in the creation of "She's Just Rock' n Roll" . The song comes from Maroulis' recently released album "Until I'm Wanted".

Choreographed by Collide Artistic Director, Regina Peluso, the video (shot by Patrick Jeffrey) showcases The Cowles Center for Performing Arts and downtown Minneapolis. Collide dancers Renee Guittar, Rush Benson, Jarod Boltjes, Doug Hooker, Rebecca Abroe, Miranda Shaughnessey, Betsy Nelson, and Chelsea Rose perform.

Watch the video below!

