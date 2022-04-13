VIDEO: Cast Member Miles Johnson Talks ALL AMERICAN BOYS

Go behind the scenes of a recent publicity photo call with Fischeye Films for All American Boys and get the inside scoop from cast member Miles Johnson, who plays Rashad.

Watch below!

Stages Theatre Company and the Capri Theater will present All American Boys:

April 29 - May 22, 2022 • Ages 10+

By Jody Drezner Alperin and Vicky Finney Crouch | Based on the book by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely | Directed by Theo Langason and Cody R. Braudt

The journey of two teen boys and a life-altering incident

Twin Cities Premiere!

The lives of two high-school boys, one black and one white, powerfully intersect after a violent act of racially motivated police brutality. Unfolding through the boys' alternating perspectives, the story follows their journey as they grapple with the devastating impact of racism as it reverberates through their families, school and town. Stages Theatre Company and Capri Theater are proud to bring this important play, based on the award-winning book by Brendan Kiely and National Book Award winner and Ambassador of Children's Literature, Jason Reynolds, to Twin Cities audiences.

CONTENT WARNING: Strong Language, profanity & violence will be depicted.

APPROPRIATE AGES: Ages 10+

RUN DATES: April 29 - May 22, 2022

LOCATION: All performances of ALL AMERICAN BOYS will take place at The Capri Theater- 2027 West Broadway, Minneapolis, MN 55411

LEARN MORE: https://www.stagestheatre.org/all-american-boys/