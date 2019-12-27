Theatre In The Round Presents BLACK COMEDY

Theatre in the Round Players (TRP) continues its 68th Season with Peter Shaffer's one-act farce Black Comedy, in weekend performances from January 10 through February 2.

Struggling artist Brindsley Miller and his fiance Carol are preparing a party to impress both her bombastic father and a millionaire patron of the arts. But, just as they're ready, the main fuse blows, plunging the flat into darkness. Guests and other visitors arrive but, with no flashlights, candles or lighters, the characters fumble about, slamming into hot radiators, sharp furniture, and each other in this classic one-act comedy by Peter Shaffer (Equus, Amadeus).

Brian Joyce directs the 8-member cast, with sets designed by Lee Christiansen, costumes by Carolann Winther, and lighting by A. Camille Holthaus.

An audience discussion with members of the company will follow the matinee performance on Sunday, January 19. Tickets are $22. For information, call the theatre's box office at 612-333-3010 or visit its website at www.TheatreintheRound.org.





