Theatre In The Round Cancels Shows And Events Due To Covid-19

Theatre in the Round postpones shows and cancels events due to Covid-19:

The Board of Directors voted to cancel the next three shows in our season: Great Expectations, Prints, and Putting It Together. Ticket refunds are available upon request.



In addition, events in the building have been postponed. Click here for the listing of re-scheduled classes and workshops; no auditions are currently scheduled.



We hope to open Jeeves at Sea this summer as originally scheduled.



You can check our website for the latest updates or call our box office at 612-333-3010.





