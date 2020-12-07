Theater Latte Da's Holiday Hit A CHRISTMAS CAROLE PETERSEN Brings Joy To The Airwaves

Theater Latté Da's highly-celebrated original work A CHRISTMAS CAROLE PETERSEN will broadcast into homes, hearts, and AirPods this holiday season. Carole returns for the homegrown holiday comedy, written by Tod Petersen and Theater Latté Da Artistic Director Peter Rothstein.

A CHRISTMAS CAROLE PETERSEN has been hailed "a stunning triumph," "a yuletide must," and "laugh-out-loud funny." Petersen and Rothstein have adapted the piece for radio along with pianist Denise Prosek. Tune in to myTalk 107.1 each night from Dec 21-24 at 7PM CST for the radio broadcast and myTalk1071.com beginning Dec 15 to find the Podcast.

Carole returns...and she's ready to deck the halls! There's no denying the power of the holidays to bring out the best and worst in all of us. Acclaimed storyteller Tod Petersen reflects on the yuletide season with his family in Mankato, Minnesota, and pays particular tribute to the show's namesake-his mother Carole.

Dan Seeman, VP/Region Manager, Hubbard Radio Minnesota and Theater Latté Da Founding Artistic Director Peter Rothstein were searching for new and creative ways to bring theater productions to audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. A CHRISTMAS CAROLE PETERSEN felt like the perfect partnership for a holiday radio broadcast, a beloved Twin Cities theater tradition that first premiered in 2000.

"As long-standing supporters of live theater in Minnesota we at myTalk 107.1 miss seeing our friends on stage," shares Seeman. "When Peter, Tod, Program Director Amy Daniels and I discussed the possibility of re-imagining A CHRISTMAS CAROLE PETERSEN as a radio program and podcast we jumped at the chance. I can't wait to hear the brilliant Tod Petersen bring his mom, Carole, and all of the Christmas Carole Petersen characters to life on audio-only platforms."

"Peter and I wrote this show 20 years ago and the fact that it has become a holiday tradition for so many people is one of my greatest joys," shares Tod Petersen. "I am thrilled for this opportunity to reimagine the show and hopefully bring some laughs, nostalgia and heart to the Twin Cities audiences during this challenging time."

Tune in to myTalk 107.1 on Dec 21-24 at 7PM CST for the radio broadcast of A CHRISTMAS CAROLE PETERSEN and visit mytalk1071.com to find the Podcast, available Dec 15th on Apple Podcast or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.



myTalk 107.1 is an award-winning and 5-time Marconi nominated "Talk Station of the Year" that combines humor and light-hearted opinion to bring Twin Cities talk radio audiences the latest in entertainment news and pop-culture. The station has won eleven national Gracie Awards from American Women in Media and two national Crystal Awards for public service from the NAB.

Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new connections between story, music, artists, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. latteda.org

