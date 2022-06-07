The Trust Hosts Classical Actors Ensemble's Rooftop Fundraiser Performance Of LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that Classical Actors Ensemble is back in Twin Cities parks and downtown Minneapolis for their eighth summer to present a new production of Love's Labor's Lost.

The Trust will be hosting a special rooftop ticketed fundraiser performance on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7 p.m. at The Hennepin (900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) supporting their Shakespeare in Our Parks series. Co-directed by Hannah Steblay and Samantha V. Papke, this comedy will be performed in parks across the Twin Cities, June 17 - July 17, 2022, including partnership performances with Hennepin Theater Trust, Franconia Sculpture Park, Old Log Theater, and the MN Humanities Center.

A comedy from early in Shakespeare's career, Love's Labor's Lost centers on the young King of Navarre and his three friends who swear off all worldly pleasures for three years in order to better themselves through study. Their plan is immediately put to the test when the Princess of France and her three ladies-in-waiting arrive on a diplomatic mission and the priorities of head and heart go to war!

Tickets are on sale now to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

"It's our favorite time of the year, when we get to share these plays with thousands of Minnesotans in their local parks," said Producing Artistic Director, Joseph Papke. "For many of them it will be their only Shakespeare in the year, and for some, their only play." He added, "we're particularly excited to work with our esteemed partnering organizations to help spread the word about these performances."

CAE honors Shakespeare's work by making high-quality entertainment available for all at no charge through its annual Shakespeare in Our Parks program. CAE encourages audiences to bring a picnic to enjoy this free outdoor entertainment for the entire family. In keeping with CAE's aesthetic, this production will include live, modern music. The production is supported, in part, by the City of Saint Paul Cultural Sales Tax Revitalization Program (STAR grant).

Previous Shakespeare in Our Parks productions: A Midsummer Night's Dream (2021, 2016), The Merry Wives of Windsor (2019), Romeo & Juliet (2018), The Comedy of Errors (2017), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (2015), and Love's Labors Lost (2014).

The skilled cast is led by CAE stalwarts Tom Conry, Lucas Gerstner, Dominic Rodgers, and Alan Tilson; recent U of M/Guthrie BFA grads Cody Carlson, Garrett Hildebrandt, and current student Olivia Kemp; as well as Evan Bowen, Jackson Hoemann, Maddy LaRoche, Mia Martinez, Adri Mehra, Hadley Evans Nash, Katrina Stelk, and Twin Cities newcomer, Brandon Herring, as Berowne.

Scenic design is by Justin Hooper, costumes by Lolly Foy. The production is co-directed by Hannah Steblay and Samantha V. Papke.

SERIES PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, June 17, 7 p.m.: Lyndale Park Rose Garden, 4124 Roseway Rd, Minneapolis

Saturday, June 18, 7 p.m.: Lake of the Isles, Newton Ave. S. and W. Lake of the Isles Pkwy, Minneapolis

Sunday, June 19, 7 p.m.: Matthews Park, 2318 29th Ave S, Minneapolis

Thursday, June 23, 7 p.m.: The Hennepin rooftop, 900 Hennepin, Minneapolis

Friday, June 24, 7 p.m.: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W 84th St, Bloomington

Saturday, June 25, 7 p.m.: Lake of the Isles, Newton Ave. S. and W. Lake of the Isles Pkwy, Minneapolis

Sunday, June 26, 3 p.m.: Cedar Lake East Beach, 2000 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Thursday, June 30, 7 p.m.: Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St Croix Trail N, Shafer

Friday, July 1, 7 p.m.: Como Park Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul

Saturday, June 2, 7 p.m.: Lake of the Isles, Newton Ave. S. and W. Lake of the Isles Pkwy

Sunday, June 3, 7 p.m.: Harriet Island Target Stage, 110 Harriet Island Rd, St. Paul

Thursday, July 7, 7 p.m.: Tony Schmidt Park, 3500 Lake Johanna Blvd, Arden Hills

Friday, July 8, 7 p.m.: Newell Park, 900 Fairview Ave N, St Paul

Saturday, July 9, 7 p.m.: Lake of the Isles, Newton Ave. S. and W. Lake of the Isles Pkwy, Minneapolis

Sunday, July 10, 7 p.m.: Old Log Theater, 5185 Meadville St, Excelsior

Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m.: St. Clement's Church, 901 Portland Ave, St. Paul

Friday, July 15, 7 p.m.: Wolfe Park Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Dr, St. Louis Park

Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m.: Lake of the Isles, Newton Ave. S. and W. Lake of the Isles Pkwy, Minneapolis

Sunday, July 17, 7 p.m.: MN Humanities Center, 987 Ivy Ave E, St. Paul

Runtime: two hours

To learn more about Classical Actors Ensemble, please visit classicalactorsensemble.org.