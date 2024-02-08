THE TIME IS NOW WITH T. MYCHAEL RAMBO Comes to The Schneider Theater at the Bloomington Center for the Arts

The performance is on Saturday, February 17th, 2024 at 7:30pm.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

THE TIME IS NOW WITH T. MYCHAEL RAMBO Comes to The Schneider Theater at the Bloomington Center for the Arts

Artistry will present a one night only presentation of THE TIME IS NOW: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION WITH T. Mychael Rambo featuring Ashley DuBose, Kennadi Hurst and Thomasina Petrus on Saturday, February 17th, 2024 at 7:30pm. Their collective voices will carry you across a landscape of song, from the Blues to Soul and Jazz to R&B, that is sure to delight and certain to Raise the Roof!

“If there was ever a point in our country and across the globe to amplify the importance and the significance of joy, gratitude, compassion, empathy, and hope…The Time is Now,” says T. Mychael Rambo. “This musical celebration reminds us that one small act, one simple gesture, one scintillating song - can touch the heart, uplift the spirit and change the world!”

T. Mychael Rambo is joined by three remarkably talented women: Ashley DuBose, Kennadi Hurst and Thomasina Petrus, and 6 incredible musicians including Ryan Bynum (Music Director/keys), David Feily (keys), C Harris (percussion), Brian Kendrick (drums), Jovon Williams (sax), and Yonathan (bass). 

TICKETS, ACCESS, & INFORMATION

THE TIME IS NOW: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION WITH T. Mychael Rambo is ONE NIGHT ONLY on Saturday, February 17th at 7:30pm in the Schneider Theater, located in the Bloomington Center for the Arts at 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN 55431. 

Single Tickets are $35 (fees included) and can be purchased online at www.artistrymn.org and by visiting or calling the Box Office 952-563-8575. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Friday from 1-5pm. For more information, email info@artistrymn.org.

Audience members are encouraged to arrive early to view our current Art Gallery Exhibitions: LOUD JOY by Leeya Jackson in the Atrium Gallery and ENDEMIC by Fawzia Khan and THE CULTURING OF GUNS by Jane Powers in the Inez Greenberg Gallery. Bloomington Center for the Arts has free and accessible on-site parking with a fully accessible building. Assisted listening devices are available at no charge. Public wheelchairs are available for use. A fully accessible/all-gender restroom is available on the first floor. BCA welcomes service animals. BCA is accessible by bicycle and public transportation. For more accessibility information visit www.artistrymn.org/plan-your-visit or contact our Box Office. 

ABOUT ARTISTRY 

Artistry is a multi-faceted producing arts organization and the anchor tenant at Bloomington Center for the Arts. As the South Metro's largest non-profit professional theater, Artistry produces work from the musical theater canon including large-scale classics and smaller, more contemporary chamber musicals. Artistry, a regional cultural asset, is a producer of theater, curator of exhibitions and related public programming, and facilitator of arts-based community development. It serves more than 82,000 people per year and is committed to artistic excellence, fostering creative expression and arts access. Artistry is welcoming to diverse audiences and art-makers in its theater, visual arts, and arts education programs. Evolving as an arts organization after more than six decades, people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities continue to find opportunities at Artistry. For more information, visit www.artistrymn.org 




