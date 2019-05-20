THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE Announced At Theatre In The Round

Theatre in the Round Players (TRP) continues its 67th season with The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, in weekend performances from May 31 through June 23, 2019.

In 1890, young Ransome Foster leaves New York City for a new life in the Wild West - where he ends up beaten and half-dead on the dusty streets of Twotrees. Rescued from the plains, the town soon becomes his home.

A local girl gives him purpose in this broken and lawless land, but is that enough to save him from the vicious outlaw who wants him dead? Should he run - or fight? This stage drama and the famous 1962 film by John Ford are each based on the original 1953 short story by Dorothy M. Johnson.

Brian Joyce directs the 11-member cast. Sets are designed by Latoya Dennis and Sadie Ward, lighting by Mark Kieffer, and costumes by A. Emily Heaney.

An audience discussion with members of the company will follow the matinee performance on Sunday, June 9.

Tickets are $25. For information, call the theatre's box office at 612-333-3010 or visit its website at www.TheatreintheRound.org.





