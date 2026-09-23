THE LITTLE BUMMER BOY to Open at Brave New Workshop at Hennepin Arts
The cast includes Lauren Anderson, Denzel Belin, Isabella Dunsieth, Doug Neithercott and Taj Ruler.
Hennepin Arts will present the return of Brave New Workshop with its biggest show of the year, an all-new holiday sketch comedy revue packed with sharp satire, songs and seasonal laughs. The Little Bummer Boy runs Thursday, Nov. 12 to Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027. The holiday production brings back a cast of Twin Cities comedy legends for sketches, songs and their take on The Twelve Days of Christmas, all in the longest-running comedy theatre in America.
The Little Bummer Boy is here with plenty of gifts to bring for the Brave New Workshop's 69th holiday season! Treat yourself this year and join the longest-running comedy theatre in America for a holiday tradition that you will actually enjoy. The beloved cast of Twin Cities comedy legends is back to play their best for you with hilarious sketches, songs and everyone's favorite version of The Twelve Days of Christmas. Playing the drums for a sleeping baby might be the least appropriate Christmas gift of all time, but The Little Bummer Boy gives the gift we could all use the most this time of year—laughter! The ox and lamb are keeping time, so what are you waiting for?
Workshop veterans Lauren Lauren Anderson, Denzel Belin, Isabella Dunsieth, Doug Neithercott and Taj Ruler return to the stage along with Music Director Jon Pumper and Technical Director Matthew Vichlach. The Little Bummer Boy previews Nov. 12-20 and officially opens on Saturday, Nov. 21.
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