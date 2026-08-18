THE HIRED MAN by Heather Meyer to Open at Theatre Pro Rata
Jennie Ward directs the drama, which stars Jessica Winingham, Andy Chambers, and Jenny Ramirez.
Theatre Pro Rata has announced its upcoming production of The Hired Man, by Minneapolis playwright Heather Meyer, directed by Jennie Ward. The production runs at the Crane Theater, bringing to the stage a haunting new work that blends classical tragedy, magical realism, and the stark beauty of the contemporary American West.
The Hired Man is set on a Wyoming cattle ranch where buried truths emerge and generations of silence give way to revelation. The play explores family, identity, inheritance, and the devastating consequences of secrets left unspoken, and Meyer creates a story that is both epic in scope and deeply human.
Performances will run September 25 - October 11.
About the Production
The Hired Man marks a homecoming for Heather Meyer, whose artistic history is closely intertwined with Theatre Pro Rata. Meyer appeared in multiple productions with the company and in 2021 Theatre Pro Rata produced her acclaimed adaptation of The Convent of Pleasure. The company also participated in the early workshop development of The Hired Man nearly a decade ago, making this the culmination of a long artistic relationship.
Directed by Jennie Ward, the production embraces the play's sweeping emotional landscape while remaining grounded in the intimate relationships at its core. Set against the vast openness of the American West, The Hired Man examines how place shapes identity, how history echoes across generations, and how love and loss become intertwined with the land itself.
Meyer's use of magical realism allows myth and memory to coexist with the everyday realities of ranch life, creating a world where the ordinary and the extraordinary are inseparable. Theatre Pro Rata has long been committed to producing plays that pair rigorous storytelling with bold contemporary voices. With The Hired Man, the company continues that tradition by premiering a major new work from a Minnesota playwright whose artistic journey has grown alongside the company itself.
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