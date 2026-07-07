THE ALGORITHM IS GONNA GET YOU to Open at Dudley Riggs with Brave New Workshop

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Hennepin Arts has announced that Brave New Workshop is returning with an all-new sketch comedy revue that hilariously explores the highs, lows and absurdities of life online. The Algorithm Is Gonna Get You runs Thursday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Dudley Riggs Theatre (824 Hennepin Ave.).

Tickets for The Algorithm Is Gonna Get You go on sale at HennepinArts.org on Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. For reservations for groups of 10 or more, please call (612) 373-5665. Show dates are Thursday, Aug. 13 to Saturday, Nov. 7. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Brave New Workshop is back with an all-new sketch comedy revue to help you flex on your feed, face your FOMO, and finally feel the freedom to forget your phone! Imagine taking a break from that tiny screen that brings you so much joy, horror and shame to take a hilarious look at how it brings other people joy, horror and shame. Tired of social media being so anti-social? Sick of explaining to “that one uncle” how the post he's citing as “scientific evidence” was written by a Russian chatbot? Ready to throw down in the comment section even though you know it's the wort idea ever? Sometimes finding out you're not alone is the first step to feeling better.

Workshop veterans Lauren Anderson, Denzel Belin, Isabella Dunsieth, Doug Neitehrcott and Taj Ruler return to the stage along with Music Director Jon Pumper and Technical Director Matthew Vichlach, and all of them are in desperate need of likes, comments, and shares. The Algorithm is Gonna Get You previews Aug. 13-20 and officially opens on Thursday, Aug. 21. You've been building up this neurosis ever since Tom invited you to MySpace. Isn't it time to reset your feed? Smash that subscribe button and get your tickets to The Algorithm is Gonna Get You!

Jon Pumper (Music Director) has been with the Brave New Workshop since 2017. In addition, he served as the Music Director for Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. He also works as the Director of Music for Grace Lutheran Church of Northeast and runs a successful music/comedy YouTube channel that has garnered over 180K subscribers and 87M views as of January 2023.

Matthew Vichlach (Technical Director) designs lights, sound, images, and videos for each Brave New Workshop production. He also serves as the Technical Director for The Hennepin event center. He has been working professionally in theatre for almost twenty years doing sound design for theatres in the Twin Cities including Yellow Tree Theatre, Theatre Mu, Theatre Pro Rata, Commonweal Theatre and many more.

Performance dates:

Thursday, Aug. 10 to Saturday, Nov. 7

Preview performances:

Thursday, Aug. 10, Friday, Aug. 11, Saturday, Aug. 12, Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 20

Official opening night: Friday, Aug. 21

Performance schedule is Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday matinee performances begin Friday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Note: there are no performances on Saturday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 16

Age recommendation: PG-14

Group discounts: Save on groups of 10 or more

Putting together an event that requires customized entertainment, renting space at the theater, catering or drinks for your party, or something so off-the-beaten-path you have to whisper it in confidence? Intriguing. You have our attention. Let's make this happen! Just call us at (612) 373-5665.

The Brave New Workshop has been crafting audacious and original satirical sketch comedy and improvisation since 1958 and is the longest running comedy theatre in the United States. Dudley Riggs, a fifth-generation circus aerialist who performed all over the globe, originally founded BNW as the “Instant Theatre Company.” Riggs assembled and led a talented group of writers and performers intending to make people think by first making them laugh. The company opened off-Broadway with a show consisting of vaudeville-style sketches, burlesque blackouts, and something completely new: the use of audience input in the creation of “instant theatre.” This “theatre without a net” would be the beginning of comedic improvisation as it is widely known today.

After touring nationally, Dudley and his “Instant Theatre Company” found a permanent home in the Twin Cities in 1958, and the name Brave New Workshop, was added in 1961. In 1997, co-owners John Sweeney and Jenni Lilledahl purchased Brave New Workshop from Dudley Riggs to ensure long-term sustainability and honor the unique history of the theater. In 2021, Hennepin Theatre Trust purchased the Brave New Workshop and the downtown facility (824 Hennepin) from Sweeney and Lilledahl to steward the theatres' rich world-class sketch comedy and improv tradition.

Since the beginning, Brave New Workshop has made its home on Hennepin Avenue – first in the original East Hennepin location, then in uptown from 1961-2010. Their mainstage theatre home is now in the downtown facility at 824 Hennepin in the heart of Minneapolis' theater district. In the more than 60 years since its founding, Brave New Workshop has produced more than 400 original productions and exposed over 4 million people to the theatre's unapologetic and unwavering brand of sketch comedy and improvisation. With an impressive list of alumni, including Louie Anderson, Lizz Winstead, Stevie Ray, Al Franken, Melissa Peterman, Tom Davis, Mo Collins and Cedric Yarbrough, the Brave New Workshop is a true Minnesota institution.

Hennepin Arts drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State, Pantages and Dudley Riggs — and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Arts is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinArts.org.

Brave New Workshop has been crafting audacious, hilarious, and thought-provoking original comedy, improv and satire in Minneapolis, is a Twin Cities comedy institution, and a truly unique place to enjoy an evening of laughter that will make you think on the car ride home. Brave New Workshop has been writing, performing and producing original sketch comedy, music and comedy improvisation longer than any other theatre in the United States.

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