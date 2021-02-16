Stages Theatre Company to Return to Live Performances This Summer

Stages Theatre Company has announced they will re-open with the hit musical YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN. The production will run July 9, 2021 thru August 8, 2021 with performances held outdoors at Hopkins' Downtown Park. The musical comedy based on the Charles M. Schulz' Peanuts comic strip will be directed by Stages Theatre Company Artistic Director, Sandy Boren-Barrett.

"We're thrilled to be back and I can't think of a better place to set this much loved musical than outside, where it belongs" said Boren-Barrett. "It will be wonderful way to spend the afternoon or early evening with your family and friends, seeing such a fun musical, in this beautiful outdoor setting".

Featuring Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder, Snoopy, and, Charlie Brown, the musical navigates their daily struggles with humor and charm and, in the end, learn what happiness is all about. Songs include "Happiness," "My New Philosophy," "Suppertime," and "My Blanket and Me."

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN will be double cast, featuring an all-local cast of youth performers. Auditions for ages 10-18 will be held April 27-29. Additional creative team will be announced at a later date.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN will run JULY 9, 2021 through AUGUST 8, 2021. It is approximately 60 minutes in length and is recommended for ALL AGES. Visit stagestheatre.org/charlie-brown for performance dates and times, or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $14 for children ages 2-17; $16 for adults; and $14 for seniors, ages 60+. Advanced ticket reservation required.

With a book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN opened Off-Broadway in 1967 and premiered on Broadway in 1971. The show was revived in 1999 with additional material written by Andrew Lippa and Michael Mayer. This will be the third time Stages Theatre has produced this wildly popular musical hit.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN replaces the previously planned Disney's The Little Mermaid, Jr which will now be presented in the summer of 2022.