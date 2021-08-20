Six Points Theater Names First Associate Producing Artistic Director

Max Yeshaye Brumberg-Kraus has been named Six Points Theater's first Associate Producing Artistic Director.

"Max will work closely with me to further strengthen the theater's capacity and extend its visibility and support within the community," said Barbara Brooks, the theater's Producing Artistic Director. "Please join me in welcoming Max to Six Points Theater."

Brumberg-Kraus is a poet, playwright, independent scholar, performing artist and the co-founder of the House of Larva Drag Co-operative. Performing as drag ogress Çicada L'Amour, House of Larva has been producing both small acts and full-length queer performances since 2014.

Brumberg-Kraus' family has long been involved in theater.

"My grandparents met through the Yiddish Theater in New York," Brumberg-Kraus said. "My parents were deeply involved with our synagogue's Purim Spiel. Whether as a playwright, a director, or a performer, theater has always been a major outlet for expressing and practicing my Judaism."

Brumberg-Kraus has worked with the Guthrie Theater, Lightning Rod at Pillsbury House Theatre, Pangea World Theater, 20% Theatre, Patrick's Cabaret, In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, and the Rochester Art Center.

Brumberg-Kraus studied classics and theatre at Beloit College and received an MA in Theology and the Arts from United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities in 2020.

"I am so excited to join Six Points Theater," said Brumberg-Kraus, "which produces the kind of socially charged, philosophically rich, and emotionally profound work that our world deeply needs."

Now in its 27th season, Six Points Theater, formerly Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company, was founded in 1995 by Barbara Brooks to engage people of all backgrounds in work rooted in Jewish content, that explores differences, illuminates commonalities and fosters greater understanding among all people. The theater's work has garnered five Ivey Awards as well as the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council's Arts Achievement Award.