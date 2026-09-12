Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK at Dark And Stormy Productions

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Dark & Stormy Productions is back with Wait Until Dark, now playing at Gremlin Theatre in St. Paul through September 13.

Written by Frederick Knott, Wait Until Dark centers on Susy Hendrix, a recently blinded woman who becomes caught in a dangerous situation involving three men searching for a doll they believe is inside her apartment. I won't give away much more than that because this is definitely a show where not knowing everything ahead of time makes it more fun.

Sara Marsh takes on the role of Susy and does a great job carrying much of the show. Susy is dealing with people who believe they can easily take advantage of her, and it is interesting to watch her slowly begin to figure out that something isn't right.

Marsh brings both vulnerability and strength to the character without making either feel overdone. As Susy starts putting things together, the energy of the show changes with her.

Paul de Cordova plays Harry Roat Jr. and brings a creepy and unpredictable energy to the role. There is something uncomfortable about him from the beginning, which works perfectly for this story.

Paul LaNave as Mike Talman and Bob Malos as Sgt. Carlino are also part of the plan surrounding Susy. The three men have very different personalities, which keeps their scenes together interesting and helps build the mystery of what exactly is going on.

Madelyn Tax brings some lighter moments to the production as Gloria, the young girl who lives nearby. Her relationship with Susy adds another layer to the story and becomes more important as the night goes on. Josh Jabas rounds out the cast as Susy's husband, Sam.

The intimate space at Gremlin Theatre is a great fit for Wait Until Dark. The entire story feels close, and there really isn't anywhere for the characters—or the audience—to escape from the tension.

The apartment setting also becomes a big part of the experience. At first it simply feels like the place where the story is happening, but as the show continues, you start paying much closer attention to where everything is and how Susy moves through the space.

The lighting is especially important here, and without spoiling anything, there is a reason the show is called Wait Until Dark. The production makes great use of darkness and silence, particularly as it gets closer to the end.

The final part of the show was easily my favorite. The tension keeps building, and there are moments when you can feel the audience waiting to see what is going to happen next.

That is also what I enjoyed most about this production. It doesn't rely on huge effects or an elaborate set to create suspense. Much of it comes from the performances, the space, and knowing that Susy may be in more danger than she realizes.

Wait Until Dark is a fun choice for anyone who enjoys a good thriller and something a little different from a traditional night at the theatre. Dark & Stormy Productions has created an intimate and suspenseful production that keeps you interested all the way through its final moments.

Wait Until Dark runs through September 13 at Gremlin Theatre in St. Paul.

All photos by Alyssa Kristine

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