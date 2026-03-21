Review: THE WELKIN at Gremlin Theatre

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Lucy Kirkwood’s The Welkin is smart, funny, and surprisingly fierce. Set in 1759 rural England, it kicks off with a woman accused of murder who tries to save herself by claiming she’s pregnant. That’s when 12 local women are pulled in to decide whether she’s telling the truth. What could have been a straightforward trial turns into a lively, tense, and sometimes hilarious look at power, justice, and what happens when women get to speak up.

Director Wendy Knox keeps the pace tight and the ensemble moving as one, but each actor still gets moments to shine. The set and costumes perfectly capture the time period without feeling stuffy, and the lighting and sound really heighten the tension when the stakes get high.

The cast is fantastic. Elizabeth Efteland, Tracey Maloney, and Kirby Bennett stand out, but really, everyone brings the women on the jury to life in a way that’s relatable, funny, and sometimes heartbreakingly real. The occasional male characters, like Patrick Bailey and Jonathan Feld, show the outside pressures these women are up against, which adds another layer to the story.

Kirkwood’s writing is sharp and clever — funny when it can be, biting when it needs to be — and the themes still feel very relevant today. The Welkin is a show that makes you think, laugh, and maybe even reconsider what justice really looks like.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are by Tony Nelson Photography.

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