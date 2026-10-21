Review: THE TAMING at Yellow Tree Theatre

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Politics, beauty pageants, and Shakespeare might seem like an unusual combination, but that's what makes The Taming an interesting concept. Playing at Yellow Tree Theatre in Osseo, this comedy by Lauren Gunderson takes a look at American politics through the eyes of three women who want to make a difference.

The story follows Katherine, a beauty pageant contestant with political ambitions. She joins forces with a senator's aide and a liberal blogger as they work toward changing the American government. Inspired by Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, the play puts its own spin on power, leadership, and the challenges of getting people to agree.

Directed by Austene Van, the production features an all-female cast of Jane Froiland, Nora Targonski-O'Brien, and Grace Litzau, with Katrina Stelk as understudy.

One of the more interesting parts of the play is the way it brings together beauty pageants and political debate. Both worlds come with their own expectations, and the story uses that contrast to explore who gets to have a voice and what happens when people with different ideas try to work together.

While the play takes a comedic approach to politics, it also raises questions about power and the role women play in shaping the country's future. Its connection to Shakespeare adds another layer, giving a familiar story a modern political setting.

The Taming runs through November 1 at Yellow Tree Theatre. For those looking for a comedy with a political edge and a different take on Shakespeare, it's a chance to see a familiar idea reworked for a modern audience.

Photo credit Alex Clark

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 07 Hrs 25 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone