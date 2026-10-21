Review: THE TAMING at Yellow Tree Theatre
This production runs now through November 1, 2026
Politics, beauty pageants, and Shakespeare might seem like an unusual combination, but that's what makes The Taming an interesting concept. Playing at Yellow Tree Theatre in Osseo, this comedy by Lauren Gunderson takes a look at American politics through the eyes of three women who want to make a difference.
The story follows Katherine, a beauty pageant contestant with political ambitions. She joins forces with a senator's aide and a liberal blogger as they work toward changing the American government. Inspired by Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, the play puts its own spin on power, leadership, and the challenges of getting people to agree.
Directed by Austene Van, the production features an all-female cast of Jane Froiland, Nora Targonski-O'Brien, and Grace Litzau, with Katrina Stelk as understudy.
One of the more interesting parts of the play is the way it brings together beauty pageants and political debate. Both worlds come with their own expectations, and the story uses that contrast to explore who gets to have a voice and what happens when people with different ideas try to work together.
While the play takes a comedic approach to politics, it also raises questions about power and the role women play in shaping the country's future. Its connection to Shakespeare adds another layer, giving a familiar story a modern political setting.
The Taming runs through November 1 at Yellow Tree Theatre. For those looking for a comedy with a political edge and a different take on Shakespeare, it's a chance to see a familiar idea reworked for a modern audience.
Photo credit Alex Clark
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